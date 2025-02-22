EU seeks ways to withdraw part of Russia's frozen $280 billion - Bloomberg

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

EU seeks ways to withdraw part of Russia's frozen $280 billion - Bloomberg

EU seeks ways to withdraw part of Russia's frozen $280 billion - Bloomberg

The EU is studying options for confiscating frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The use of assets as collateral through the International Claims Commission is being considered.

The European Union is exploring more aggressive ways to seize frozen assets of russia's central bank as the bloc tries to secure financial and military support for Ukraine amid signs that the U.S. may cut its own aid, reports UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to the newspaper, EU officials are discussing how the assets could be used as collateral for the planned International Claims Commission, which will determine the compensation owed to Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks. The assets could then be seized if Muscovy refuses to pay damages.

The value of the confiscated assets will be offset by Russia's commitment to pay damages as part of a potential peace deal, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

U.S. President Donald Trump has turned sharply against President Vladimir Zelensky in recent days, calling him an unelected dictator and blaming Ukraine for the Russian invasion. Zelensky urged European leaders to step up aid to his country amid threats that the U.S., which has been a major supplier of weapons and financial aid to Kiev, would reduce its involvement.

Bloomberg adds that the EU, G7 countries and Australia have frozen about $280 billion of Russian central bank assets in the form of securities and cash, mostly through the Belgian clearing house Euroclear. Sanctions imposed against prominent Russian individuals have frozen about $58 billion more in assets, including homes, yachts and private jets, according to U.S. Treasury Department estimates.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EU economy and financial services chiefs Valdis Dombrovskis and Maria Luis Albuquerque said the bloc should explore all possible options to help Ukraine, including confiscating assets of the Russian central bank.

According to the newspaper, another option under discussion suggests that the EU would oblige member states to confiscate sovereign assets as compensation for the destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the people report. They are examining whether the International Criminal Court's ruling on the issue and the ferocity of the attacks would justify action under the criminal laws of member states.

Proposals to confiscate assets entirely have been rejected by member states, including Germany and France, because of the legal and economic consequences that could arise and how such dramatic action could affect the international role of the euro.

The EU diplomatic service, as well as some member states, have examined whether court rulings would be required as a legal basis for confiscating frozen assets or whether a damage calculation would suffice, as Bloomberg previously reported. The European Central Bank has also expressed concern about the idea.

Complicating the proposals, the G-7 has already used profits from immobilized Russian assets to secure a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.

The European Commission told EU ambassadors this week that talks on the creation of an International Claims Commission will begin on March 24, the people said. It added that the new organization would be discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday.

The new commission's job will be to evaluate damage claims and determine the exact amount to be paid.

“There can be no justice without compensation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this month as the institute took the first steps toward creating an International Claims Commission.

“Russia must be held accountable for its aggression - and it must pay,” she said.

Russia is ready to give its frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, but under certain conditions - Reuters21.02.2025, 17:41 • 28573 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Contact us about advertising