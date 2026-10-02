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Call centers that funneled money through "money mules" exposed in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Fraudulent call centers sending out messages about fake winnings were shut down in Dnipro. Police seized money, weapons, and equipment.

Call centers that funneled money through "money mules" exposed in Dnipro

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers shut down the operations of fraudulent call centers whose participants, according to the investigation, transferred funds obtained through fraud via the bank cards of “drops” and converted them into cryptocurrency. This was reported by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the call centers were organized by a group of individuals with a clear distribution of roles. To facilitate their activities, the suspects rented two premises in the city.

Some participants controlled the work of the “operators” and the movement of funds, while others were responsible for registering bank cards in the names of nominees, converting money into cash and cryptocurrency. To seize citizens’ funds, the fraudsters sent out mass messages via Telegram and Viber announcing purported winnings

- the statement reads.

It is reported that the suspects posted advertisements on social media seeking to purchase people’s personal and identification data needed to open bank accounts and gain access to remote banking systems. 

The scheme involved both so-called “professional drops” and students, pensioners, and unemployed people. Bank accounts and payment cards were registered using their data, while actual control over them was obtained by the group’s participants. Subsequently, the victims’ funds were deposited into these accounts

- the police said.

They added that during the investigative actions, more than 40,000 euros, 18,000 dollars, 113,000 hryvnias, weapons, ammunition, 158 mobile phones, 35 pieces of computer equipment, 13 data storage devices, 25 SIM cards, 153 SIM card holders, 10 bank cards, and two Starlink kits were seized.

Background

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported tougher liability for electronic communications fraud and the operation of fraudulent call centers. The relevant Law No. 10190 was adopted in its entirety on September 16.

Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers16.09.26, 22:47 • 5614 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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