CABs hit Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 wounded, houses destroyed

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack
03:30 AM

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 6, 02:29 PM

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Popular news

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM

In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"

May 6, 11:01 PM

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

CABs hit Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 wounded, houses destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

In the evening of May 6, the Russians struck with CABs on the Pokrovsk community, wounding 8 people. 12 houses, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. Nikopol region was also shelled.

CABs hit Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 wounded, houses destroyed

In the evening of May 6, the Russian army hit the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykiv district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with KABs. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, 8 people were injured in the attack. All were hospitalized, two are in serious condition.

12 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged

- Lysak stated.

He also reported that the aggressor struck Nikopol region - the regional center and the Pokrovsk community.

"He used a kamikaze drone and artillery. The information is being clarified," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration summarized.

Let us remind you

As a result of enemy shelling of Kyiv on the night of May 7, 2 people died, 5 were injured, including 4 children. The tragedy occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

Zaporizhzhia region: 628 strikes, wounded, infrastructure destruction07.05.25, 07:09 • 1942 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
