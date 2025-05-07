CABs hit Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 wounded, houses destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening of May 6, the Russians struck with CABs on the Pokrovsk community, wounding 8 people. 12 houses, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. Nikopol region was also shelled.
In the evening of May 6, the Russian army hit the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykiv district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with KABs. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, 8 people were injured in the attack. All were hospitalized, two are in serious condition.
12 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged
He also reported that the aggressor struck Nikopol region - the regional center and the Pokrovsk community.
"He used a kamikaze drone and artillery. The information is being clarified," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration summarized.
