Zaporizhzhia region: 628 strikes, wounded, infrastructure destruction
On May 6, the occupiers carried out 628 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, 4 people were injured. Houses, infrastructure facilities and cars were damaged.
According to him, four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. In addition:
- Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Temirivka and Olhivske;
- 373 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Stepove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Vysoke, Charivne and Novodarivka;
- 8 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka;
- 237 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
"34 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, non-residential premises, infrastructure facilities, including critical ones, and cars," Fedorov said.
