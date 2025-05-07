$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

In Kharkiv region, buildings were on fire and a teenager was injured as a result of a Russian strike on two villages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In the villages of Starovirivka and Husynka, a farm building and a threshing floor were on fire as a result of the shelling. Also, a 16-year-old teenager was injured and hospitalized.

In Kharkiv region, buildings were on fire and a teenager was injured as a result of a Russian strike on two villages

In the Kharkiv region, in the villages of Starovirivka and Gusynka, a farm building and a grain processing site (current) caught fire as a result of Russian shelling. Also, a 16-year-old teenager was wounded, reported the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

"Today in the afternoon, as a result of strikes by guided aerial bombs, fires broke out in the villages of Starovirivka and Gusynka, Kupyansky district. A farm building with an area of 70 square meters and structural elements of the destroyed current building with an area of 300 square meters were on fire.", - the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

It is also reported that a teenager was injured as a result of enemy shelling. He was hospitalized.

As a result of the attack on the residential sector of Starovirivka village, a 16-year-old boy was injured. He was hospitalized with an explosive wound to his arm.

- clarified in the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the fires have now been extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service firefighters and the voluntary fire brigade of the local farm.

Addition

As a result of the evening drone attack on Kharkiv, 45 people were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman. Multi-storey buildings, private houses and enterprises were damaged.

Kharkiv was subjected to an enemy drone attack. The enemy used UAVs of the "Geran-2" type to carry out the strikes.

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims07.05.25, 01:31 • 1430 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv
