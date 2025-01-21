Cabinet of Ministers approves new personnel changes in ministries and agencies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Anatoliy Komirnyi and Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development Mariana Oleskiv.

This was reported by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Anatoliy Komirnyi was dismissed from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;

Dismissed Mariana Oleskiv from the position of the Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine;

Yanina Kryvda was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine.

Andrii Bratus was appointed Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Temporarily entrusted Yulia Kasyan with the duties of the Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine.

