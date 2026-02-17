$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
ByteDance to restrict AI tools after Disney's accusations of "virtual copyright infringement"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

ByteDance will restrict its video generation model Seedance 2.0 after threats of lawsuits from Disney. Hollywood studios accused the developers of using "pirated libraries" to train the neural network.

ByteDance to restrict AI tools after Disney's accusations of "virtual copyright infringement"

Chinese tech giant ByteDance has officially pledged to implement strict restrictions on its new video generation model, Seedance 2.0, following threats of lawsuits from Disney. Hollywood studios accused the developers of using "pirated libraries" to train the neural network, which allowed users to create hyperrealistic videos with Marvel and Star Wars characters. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict escalated into a legal dispute on Friday when Disney sent ByteDance an official letter demanding an immediate cessation of copyright infringement. The film studio's lawyers called the AI tool's activities a "virtual devastation," as the platform effectively turned images protected by billions in investments into publicly available clip art.

Netflix becomes the exclusive platform for Sony Pictures' global film releases16.01.26, 03:30 • 4485 views

Paramount Skydance and the Motion Picture Association of America also joined the criticism, demanding that the ability to reproduce any content owned by major studios be blocked.

Disney sent a letter demanding an end to cooperation, accusing ByteDance of supplying Seedance with a "pirated library" of characters. The studio's lawyers described the company's actions as a "virtual devastation" of their intellectual property.

— stated in reports by specialized lawyers.

ByteDance's Reaction and International Investigations

On Monday, ByteDance representatives confirmed that they hear the concerns of rights holders and are already working to strengthen protective barriers in version 2.0. The company promised to block the unauthorized use of the appearance of real people and famous brands, although the details of the technical changes remain undisclosed. At the same time, the Japanese government has already launched its own investigation due to the appearance of generated videos with characters from popular anime in Seedance, which indicates the global nature of the problem.

We respect intellectual property rights and hear concerns about Seedance 2.0. We are currently taking steps to strengthen existing safeguards, working to prevent unauthorized use of assets by users.

— ByteDance told the BBC.

— ByteDance told the BBC.

10 million dollar fine: US accuses Disney of violating children's privacy on YouTube31.12.25, 09:56 • 2817 views

