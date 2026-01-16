Netflix becomes the exclusive platform for Sony Pictures' global film releases

$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 14152 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 22999 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 55394 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 67790 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36840 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33520 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52577 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42155 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44261 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Popular news
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
January 15, 04:22 PM • 9410 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
January 15, 06:00 PM • 12840 views
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schools
January 15, 06:01 PM • 2976 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media
January 15, 06:25 PM • 3302 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026
07:58 PM • 3490 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
January 15, 06:00 PM • 12852 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM • 46247 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:19 AM • 55399 views
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 55399 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
January 15, 08:08 AM • 67794 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60417 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
January 15, 04:22 PM • 9426 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM • 22863 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM • 44631 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM • 78381 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM • 69327 views
Netflix becomes the exclusive platform for Sony Pictures' global film releases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have signed a multi-year agreement for global film streaming. Netflix has acquired exclusive rights to screen Sony films after their theatrical release.

Netflix becomes the exclusive platform for Sony Pictures' global film releases

Streaming giant Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced a major multi-year global film streaming deal. Under the agreement, Netflix has acquired exclusive rights to screen Sony films after their theatrical release and video-on-demand platform releases. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Netflix will have exclusive streaming rights for the first 18 months, after which they will become available to Disney. The new system will take effect this year in select territories, with full content availability worldwide expected in early 2029.

Netflix prepares new cash offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery14.01.26, 21:19 • 4686 views

This agreement provides Sony with a guaranteed distribution platform, while Netflix receives a steady stream of high-budget licensed content amid the company's plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery assets for $72 billion.

The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed by the parties. Currently, Netflix already has similar rights to Sony content in the US, Germany, and Southeast Asia, but the new agreement makes this partnership global. 

Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal13.01.26, 17:09 • 44631 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Film
Reuters
Germany
United States
Netflix