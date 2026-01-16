Netflix becomes the exclusive platform for Sony Pictures' global film releases

Streaming giant Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced a major multi-year global film streaming deal. Under the agreement, Netflix has acquired exclusive rights to screen Sony films after their theatrical release and video-on-demand platform releases. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Netflix will have exclusive streaming rights for the first 18 months, after which they will become available to Disney. The new system will take effect this year in select territories, with full content availability worldwide expected in early 2029.

This agreement provides Sony with a guaranteed distribution platform, while Netflix receives a steady stream of high-budget licensed content amid the company's plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery assets for $72 billion.

The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed by the parties. Currently, Netflix already has similar rights to Sony content in the US, Germany, and Southeast Asia, but the new agreement makes this partnership global.

