By September 15, all Ukrainian schools will be fully provided with textbooks - Lisovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The Minister of Education of Ukraine stated that as of September 1, schools have accepted 84%, which is more than in previous years, even with smaller volumes.

By September 15, all Ukrainian schools will be fully provided with textbooks - Lisovyi

As of September 1, institutions within the "New Ukrainian School" system have already received 88% of textbooks, with the remainder undergoing accounting procedures and to be delivered by September 15. This was reported by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Despite all the challenges associated with the war – shelling, alarms, power and logistics disruptions – 100% of textbooks were printed by July 30. As of September 1, schools have received 84%, which is more than in previous years, even with smaller volumes. Today, this figure stands at 88%... the rest are completing accounting procedures, which will last until September 15.

- said Lisovyi.

He added that this refers only to new textbooks, "which were printed this year for 8th grades of the New Ukrainian School." All other classes already have textbooks in schools in full.

The Minister of Education also noted that "for the first time, over 2.8 million copies were assembled by publishers and delivered directly to schools."

This is a pilot mechanism that has received positive feedback from education departments, school principals, teachers, and the publishers themselves. Next year, it will be extended to all institutions.

- Lisovyi summarized.

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Oksen Lisovyi
Ukraine