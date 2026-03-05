Buyers' interest in Russian oil in Asia is growing, but prices remain stable - Reuters

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 15904 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 33002 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 31170 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 31775 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 50441 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22267 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 45491 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 75645 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 96953 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82549 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4m/s
48%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 30483 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 57840 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 18591 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 29554 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 26575 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 3340 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 29839 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 50441 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 58097 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 67145 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Qatar
Cyprus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 180 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 18766 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 36168 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 51579 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 54596 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Buyers' interest in Russian oil in Asia is growing, but prices remain stable - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

India and China are increasing their interest in Russian oil due to concerns about supplies from the Middle East. Prices for Russian Urals oil remain stable despite growing demand.

Buyers' interest in Russian oil in Asia is growing, but prices remain stable - Reuters

Buyers' interest in Russian oil in India and China is growing due to concerns about supplies from the Middle East, although prices have not yet changed. Five traders told Reuters about this, UNN writes.

Details

Supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz in the southwest of the Persian Gulf have complicated the availability of Middle Eastern oil grades and caused freight costs to rise, traders and analysts noted.

Indian refiners have approached Russian suppliers for urgent deliveries for March and April, two traders and one industry insider said.

Indian refiners are now consulting with the government on the possibility of additional imports from Russia

- one source said.

Chinese buyers are also showing interest, although recent purchases have allowed them to have a reserve.

China bought large volumes at low prices before the Chinese New Year, so they can afford to wait until the situation with the war in Iran becomes clearer

- said one of the traders.

Another trader added: "Buyers expect the conflict in Iran to end soon and do not want to pay more at current Brent prices."

In recent months, China has absorbed oil volumes that were diverted from India, increasing its seaborne purchases to multi-month highs at deep discounts, traders noted.

The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical high05.03.26, 00:34 • 11144 views

The discount on Russian Urals oil shipped from the port of Primorsk (FOB) was $25-26 per barrel to the Brent price on Tuesday, remaining at the level of recent estimates, according to the latest LSEG data.

Discounts at Chinese and Indian ports on a delivered basis also remained almost unchanged from levels before the start of the conflict in Iran.

China and India are already major buyers of Russian oil, although India has recently reduced purchases due to pressure from Washington.

Oil imports to India are expected to drop sharply in April due to scheduled maintenance at Nayara Energy, which is partly owned by Russia's Rosneft and is a major buyer.

Other Indian refiners also planned to cut purchases, but turbulence in the Middle East has forced some to reconsider their plans, traders said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to increase oil supplies to China and India, media reported.

Russia ready to reroute oil to India due to Middle East conflict - Reuters04.03.26, 16:44 • 6310 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Brent Crude
Reuters
India
China
Iran