Bus with students gets into an accident in Indonesia: at least 11 people killed

In Indonesia, at least 11 people were killed when a bus collided with cars and motorcycles. Most of the dead are students, The Independent reports , citing local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, in Indonesia's West Java province, a bus reportedly crashed into cars and motorcycles after its brakes failed. The accident killed at least 11 people, mostly students. In addition, dozens of people were injured.

The bus, carrying 61 students and teachers, was reportedly returning to a high school in Depok, outside the capital Jakarta, after a graduation celebration. The bus went out of control on a downhill slope and crossed several lanes of traffic, hitting a number of cars and motorcycles, before crashing into a power pole.

Nine people died at the scene and two more died in hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist. Another 53 people were hospitalized with injuries, including some in critical condition.

