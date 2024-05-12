ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Popular news
UNN Lite
Bus with students gets into an accident in Indonesia: at least 11 people killed

A bus carrying 61 students and teachers crashed into cars and motorcycles in West Java, Indonesia. At least 11 people were killed, mostly students, and dozens more were injured.

In Indonesia, at least 11 people were killed when a bus collided with cars and motorcycles. Most of the dead are students,  The Independent reports , citing local authorities, UNN reports. 

Details 

On Saturday,  in Indonesia's West Java province, a bus reportedly crashed into cars and motorcycles after its brakes failed. The accident killed at least 11 people, mostly students. In addition, dozens of people were injured.

The bus, carrying 61 students and teachers, was reportedly returning to a high school in Depok, outside the capital Jakarta, after a graduation celebration.  The bus went  out of control on a downhill slope and crossed  several lanes of traffic, hitting a number of cars and motorcycles, before crashing  into a power pole.

Nine people died at the scene and two more died in hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist. Another 53 people were hospitalized with injuries, including some in critical condition. 

Bus falls into river in St. Petersburg, Russia, causing casualties10.05.24, 18:16 • 24273 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

