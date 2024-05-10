Bus falls into river in St. Petersburg, Russia, causing casualties

In Russia, a blue bus sank in the Moika River in St. Petersburg after an accident on a bridge broke the parapet. According to Russian Telegram channels, there are victims, UNN reports.

Details

According to Mash, eyewitnesses joined the rescue of the passengers of the bus that fell into the Moika, throwing them life preservers.

At first, it was reported that at least one victim was hospitalized in an emergency, and another was in serious condition.

The driver of the bus that fell into the Moika in St. Petersburg has been detained. A criminal case has been opened under the article on violation of traffic rules that resulted in the death of two or more people.

According to St. Petersburg's Comtrans, the bus was driven by a driver from Taxi LLC, a passenger transportation company. The company has ten other routes in the center of St. Petersburg.

The Russian Federation opened a case under the article on the provision of services that do not meet security requirements.

According to the updated data, three people died on the spot, four are now in a state of clinical death. Two more are in serious condition after the bus fell into the Moika River.

The driver of Taxi LLC lost control. According to Mash, from 2022 to 2024, the company was brought to administrative responsibility 23 times for gross violations of the license terms.

Rescue operations at the accident site have been completed.