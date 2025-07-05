$41.720.00
Bus accident in Germany: 4 Ukrainians injured, case under control - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

In Germany, a Flixbus tourist bus traveling from Copenhagen to Vienna overturned on the A19 highway. As a result of the accident, 23 people were injured, including four Ukrainian citizens.

Bus accident in Germany: 4 Ukrainians injured, case under control - MFA

In Germany yesterday, July 4, on the A19 highway near the city of Röbel, a "Flixbus" tourist bus, which was operating on the Copenhagen-Vienna route, overturned. As a result of the accident, 23 people were injured, including four citizens of Ukraine. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"According to the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany, on the night of July 4, on the A19 highway near the city of Röbel (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany), a "Flixbus" tourist bus, which was operating on the Copenhagen-Vienna route, overturned. At the time of the accident, there were 54 passengers and 2 drivers in the vehicle. As a result of the accident, 23 people were injured, including four citizens of Ukraine (born in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2007)," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

It is reported that an 18-year-old Ukrainian woman with several bruises and hematomas was hospitalized in a local clinic. Currently, her condition is stable, she is undergoing additional examination and plans to be discharged from the medical facility on July 5.

The other three injured citizens of Ukraine, after examination and provision of necessary medical care, were provided with free tickets to continue their journey.

"The consular official is in contact with the victims and local law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the institution," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Recall

It was previously reported that more than 30 people were injured in a bus accident in Germany, and that there were Ukrainians among the injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

