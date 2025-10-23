$41.760.01
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
07:22 AM • 10576 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 16057 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 11147 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 11390 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20182 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30457 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 16987 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 24633 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 27294 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8300 views

In Kyiv, on October 23, people are bidding farewell to Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko, the leader of the Green Grey band. The musician died on October 20 from heart failure at the age of 55.

Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band

Today, October 23, Ukrainian musician and leader of the band Green Grey Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko is being laid to rest in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The farewell ceremony began at 9:00 AM at the Cinema House of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine. Green Grey's songs in Ukrainian are playing in the hall. The musician will be buried in his favorite cap.

UNN publishes photos of the farewell ceremony for the musician.

Dozens of people came to say goodbye - relatives, friends, fans, etc. People bring many flowers to the coffin of Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko.

Recall

The founder and frontman of the band Green Grey Andriy Yatsenko died on October 20, 2025. The cause of death was heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease.

He was 55 years old at the time of his death.

UNN also reported that the farewell to Andriy Yatsenko was scheduled for October 23 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society Culture
Musician
Kyiv