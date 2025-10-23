Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
In Kyiv, on October 23, people are bidding farewell to Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko, the leader of the Green Grey band. The musician died on October 20 from heart failure at the age of 55.
Today, October 23, Ukrainian musician and leader of the band Green Grey Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko is being laid to rest in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN.
The farewell ceremony began at 9:00 AM at the Cinema House of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine. Green Grey's songs in Ukrainian are playing in the hall. The musician will be buried in his favorite cap.
UNN publishes photos of the farewell ceremony for the musician.
Dozens of people came to say goodbye - relatives, friends, fans, etc. People bring many flowers to the coffin of Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko.
The founder and frontman of the band Green Grey Andriy Yatsenko died on October 20, 2025. The cause of death was heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease.
He was 55 years old at the time of his death.
UNN also reported that the farewell to Andriy Yatsenko was scheduled for October 23 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.