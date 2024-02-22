Bundestag rejects delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The German Bundestag has rejected the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, the proposal did not receive a majority among German lawmakers, UNN reports citing n-tv.

Details

"The Bundestag rejected the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. The proposal of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, which explicitly mentioned this German weapon system, did not receive a majority," the statement said.

"As indicated, only 182 deputies voted in favor, 480 voted against, and 5 abstained.

The leader of the parliamentary group, Friedrich Merz, had earlier called on members of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP to join the CDU/CSU proposal.

The Bundestag reportedly also wants to vote on a proposal by coalition factions calling on the federal government to supply "the additional long-range weapons systems needed." However, the Taurus cruise missiles, which Kyiv has long called for, are not explicitly mentioned.

Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles