In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30079 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 110572 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70504 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 275165 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191423 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230902 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251540 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372126 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Bundestag rejects delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28473 views

German Bundestag rejects proposal to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles

Bundestag rejects delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The German Bundestag has rejected the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, the proposal did not receive a majority among German lawmakers, UNN reports citing n-tv.

Details

"The Bundestag rejected the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. The proposal of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, which explicitly mentioned this German weapon system, did not receive a majority," the statement said.

"As indicated, only 182 deputies voted in favor, 480 voted against, and 5 abstained.

The leader of the parliamentary group, Friedrich Merz, had earlier called on members of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP to join the CDU/CSU proposal.

The Bundestag reportedly also wants to vote on a proposal by coalition factions calling on the federal government to supply "the additional long-range weapons systems needed." However, the Taurus cruise missiles, which Kyiv has long called for, are not explicitly mentioned.

Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles22.02.24, 11:11 • 26218 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Bundestag
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
