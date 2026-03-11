Bundestag President arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv - made her first statement

$43.860.0351.040.33
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 10618 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25753 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83756 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64321 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40443 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45428 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35769 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62474 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 68549 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"March 11, 12:15 AM • 10062 views
First step to a sensation? Turkish "Galatasaray" defeated "Liverpool" in the Champions League Round of 16 matchPhotoMarch 11, 12:38 AM • 4860 views
US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturnedMarch 11, 01:11 AM • 6708 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 18486 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 11229 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 1210 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 34902 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83756 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64321 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62474 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
White House
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 18322 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 19740 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 30260 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 36462 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 36844 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
The Diplomat

Bundestag President arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv - made her first statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2040 views

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk met the Bundestag leader in Kyiv. The head of the German parliament is expected to meet with Zelenskyy, among others. The visit is dedicated to energy, protection against drones, and solidarity with Ukraine.

Bundestag President arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv - made her first statement

The head of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, arrived on her first unannounced visit to Kyiv, said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on X on Wednesday, writes UNN.

For the first time since her election, the President of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany, Julia Klöckner, arrived in Kyiv at my invitation. This visit is a clear political signal of solidarity with Ukraine and support at the highest parliamentary level.

- said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk.

He emphasized that "at a time when Russia continues its war against our state, the presence of the German parliament's leadership in Kyiv is of particular importance."

Germany increased military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros in 2026 - Merz24.02.26, 14:48 • 3616 views

As dpa-AFX notes, Klöckner "intends to express Germany's solidarity with the Ukrainian parliament in the fifth year of Russia's aggressive war and to learn about energy supply problems and opportunities for protection against drones."

For security reasons, the overnight train journey was not announced in advance. "Klöckner is expected to be the first German representative to address the parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. A meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also planned," the publication writes.

Especially now, when so much attention is paid to the situation in the Middle East, we must not lose sight of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

– said Klöckner.

She added that having the opportunity to speak in the Ukrainian parliament is "a great honor and a very touching gesture."

Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the European position during a meeting with US President Trump at the White House: "Ukraine must preserve its territory and its security interests."

Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory - Merz03.03.26, 21:35 • 7367 views

As German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced this week, Germany is providing Ukraine with more than 200 million euros in additional aid in connection with ongoing Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure. "The funds will be used, among other things, to finance reconnaissance drones and support civil defense," the publication writes.

Ukraine to receive a batch of scarce Patriot missiles, Pistorius agreed - Spiegel10.03.26, 11:59 • 3524 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Bundestag
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv