Bundestag President arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv - made her first statement

The head of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, arrived on her first unannounced visit to Kyiv, said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on X on Wednesday, writes UNN.

For the first time since her election, the President of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany, Julia Klöckner, arrived in Kyiv at my invitation. This visit is a clear political signal of solidarity with Ukraine and support at the highest parliamentary level. - said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk.

He emphasized that "at a time when Russia continues its war against our state, the presence of the German parliament's leadership in Kyiv is of particular importance."

As dpa-AFX notes, Klöckner "intends to express Germany's solidarity with the Ukrainian parliament in the fifth year of Russia's aggressive war and to learn about energy supply problems and opportunities for protection against drones."

For security reasons, the overnight train journey was not announced in advance. "Klöckner is expected to be the first German representative to address the parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. A meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also planned," the publication writes.

Especially now, when so much attention is paid to the situation in the Middle East, we must not lose sight of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. – said Klöckner.

She added that having the opportunity to speak in the Ukrainian parliament is "a great honor and a very touching gesture."

Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the European position during a meeting with US President Trump at the White House: "Ukraine must preserve its territory and its security interests."

As German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced this week, Germany is providing Ukraine with more than 200 million euros in additional aid in connection with ongoing Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure. "The funds will be used, among other things, to finance reconnaissance drones and support civil defense," the publication writes.

