Bulgarian Prime Minister says he is resigning over eurozone entry crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has announced his intention to resign after a wave of protests, intensifying political chaos ahead of the country's entry into the eurozone. This decision will not affect Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone on January 1.

Bulgarian Prime Minister says he is resigning over eurozone entry crisis

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that he plans to resign after a wave of protests, intensifying political chaos ahead of the Balkan country's entry into the eurozone. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Zhelyazkov stated that he would resign before the no-confidence vote, which is scheduled to take place today.

Tens of thousands of Bulgarians have been holding street protests against the parties supporting the government for several days, clashing with police in some places.

The publication notes that this decision will not affect Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone on January 1.

A member of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party – Bulgaria's largest bloc – Zhelyazkov has led a minority government since January, supported by factions from various political camps. Among them is the unofficial partner of the cabinet, Delyan Peevski, a lawmaker and former media mogul who has been sanctioned by the US and UK for corruption.

Romania and Bulgaria try to protect Russian oil refineries from Trump's sanctions - Politico08.11.25, 20:39 • 6900 views

Protesters chanted slogans against Borisov and Peevski, accusing the latter of informal control over the government, security services, judiciary, and state budget. Peevski denies any wrongdoing but has repeatedly emphasized his influence on the government.

President Rumen Radev will give Borisov the opportunity to propose a new government. If he fails, the second largest parliamentary force will get a chance. If it also fails to form a cabinet, Radev will nominate a third candidate. Three failures will lead to early elections, which could take place next spring.

Another election would exacerbate Bulgaria's political crisis: since 2021, the Balkan country has held seven general elections, none of which have produced a stable majority.

Recall

On December 10, thousands of Bulgarians again took to the streets to protest against the minority government, accusing it of failing to overcome corruption. The demonstrations continue amid preparations for the introduction of the euro and an upcoming no-confidence vote.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
Great Britain
Bulgaria