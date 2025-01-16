Bulgaria finally got a government after 7 elections: who joined the unusual coalition

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123275 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113614 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121639 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107455 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150852 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106573 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135132 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104461 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111591 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109347 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150860 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169741 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109347 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111591 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135132 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128909 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146570 views
Bulgaria finally got a government after 7 elections: who joined the unusual coalition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29088 views

The Bulgarian parliament approved a coalition government uniting pro-Western, pro-Russian and populist forces. The government was supported by 125 MPs after a long period of political instability in the country.

After a long period of political instability, Bulgaria is preparing to swear in a new government. It is an unusual coalition of pro-Western, pro-Russian and populist forces.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Adevărul and ORF.

Details

Bulgaria's parliament on Thursday approved a fragile coalition government that emerged from a complex compromise between different political forces to try to bring some stability to a country in the midst of a serious political crisis.

The pro-Western center-right Herb-SDS alliance, which won the most votes in the election, formed an alliance with the pro-Russian Socialists (BSP-OL) and the anti-system populists of ITN.

For reference

Bulgaria is experiencing its deepest political crisis in decades after early elections in October 2024 failed to form a stable government. Almost two months after the election, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the candidate nominated by the largest parliamentary group, GERB-SDS, accepted President Rumen Radev's invitation to form a new government.

The government was approved by 125 votes in favor, 114 against, with no abstentions, and was supported by all MPs of the GERB-SDS (Union of Democratic Forces) coalition, the BSP (Bulgarian Socialist Party) - United Left coalition, the There Is Such a People (TIPS) party, and the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms parliamentary group.

The approval of the unusual government coalition is explained by the urgent need to bring Bulgaria out of the political crisis. Rosen Zhelyazkov, 56, noted that the parties involved “put aside their political and ideological differences” to sign the coalition agreement.

Recall

A Kazakh company offers $1 billion to buy a Russian refinery in Bulgaria.

Ukraine and Bulgaria sign agreement on cooperation in education and science08.01.25, 03:16 • 26190 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

