Bulgaria finally got a government after 7 elections: who joined the unusual coalition

After a long period of political instability, Bulgaria is preparing to swear in a new government. It is an unusual coalition of pro-Western, pro-Russian and populist forces.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Adevărul and ORF.

Details

Bulgaria's parliament on Thursday approved a fragile coalition government that emerged from a complex compromise between different political forces to try to bring some stability to a country in the midst of a serious political crisis.

The pro-Western center-right Herb-SDS alliance, which won the most votes in the election, formed an alliance with the pro-Russian Socialists (BSP-OL) and the anti-system populists of ITN.

For reference

Bulgaria is experiencing its deepest political crisis in decades after early elections in October 2024 failed to form a stable government. Almost two months after the election, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the candidate nominated by the largest parliamentary group, GERB-SDS, accepted President Rumen Radev's invitation to form a new government.

The government was approved by 125 votes in favor, 114 against, with no abstentions, and was supported by all MPs of the GERB-SDS (Union of Democratic Forces) coalition, the BSP (Bulgarian Socialist Party) - United Left coalition, the There Is Such a People (TIPS) party, and the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms parliamentary group.

The approval of the unusual government coalition is explained by the urgent need to bring Bulgaria out of the political crisis. Rosen Zhelyazkov, 56, noted that the parties involved “put aside their political and ideological differences” to sign the coalition agreement.

Recall

A Kazakh company offers $1 billion to buy a Russian refinery in Bulgaria.

Ukraine and Bulgaria sign agreement on cooperation in education and science