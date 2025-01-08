ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Ukraine and Bulgaria sign agreement on cooperation in education and science

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26191 views

The Ministers of Education of Ukraine and Bulgaria signed a cooperation agreement for the next 4 years. The document provides for academic mobility, teacher exchanges and support for national minorities.

Ministers of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi and Galin Tsokov of Bulgaria signed an agreement on cooperation and exchanges. This was reported by Oksen Lisovyi on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, the signed document lays the foundation for cooperation for the next 4 years in the following areas:

academic mobility of students and researchers;

teacher training and exchanges in Ukraine and Bulgaria;

support for students belonging to national minorities and ensuring their right to learn their native language at all educational levels in municipal general secondary education institutions in Ukraine and Bulgaria;

direct cooperation of higher education institutions of both countries within the framework of the Erasmus+, Horizon Europe and other EU programs.

Image

"In the end, I invited my colleague Galin Tsokov to visit the Ukrainian capital to continue the dialogue and to see how educational and scientific institutions function during a full-scale war," added the Minister of Education of Ukraine.

Recall

The Education for Veterans platform offers 1200 educational programs from institutions across Ukraine. The Minister of Education spoke about the most popular professions and training opportunities for veterans.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine

