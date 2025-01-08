Ukraine and Bulgaria sign agreement on cooperation in education and science

Ministers of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi and Galin Tsokov of Bulgaria signed an agreement on cooperation and exchanges. This was reported by Oksen Lisovyi on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, the signed document lays the foundation for cooperation for the next 4 years in the following areas:

academic mobility of students and researchers;

teacher training and exchanges in Ukraine and Bulgaria;

support for students belonging to national minorities and ensuring their right to learn their native language at all educational levels in municipal general secondary education institutions in Ukraine and Bulgaria;

direct cooperation of higher education institutions of both countries within the framework of the Erasmus+, Horizon Europe and other EU programs.

"In the end, I invited my colleague Galin Tsokov to visit the Ukrainian capital to continue the dialogue and to see how educational and scientific institutions function during a full-scale war," added the Minister of Education of Ukraine.

Recall

The Education for Veterans platform offers 1200 educational programs from institutions across Ukraine. The Minister of Education spoke about the most popular professions and training opportunities for veterans.