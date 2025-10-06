Budget-2025: government approved increase in army expenditures by UAH 317 billion - MP

The government approved amendments to the State Budget for 2025, which increase defense spending by UAH 317 billion, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The government approved amendments to the 2025 Budget, increasing funding for the army. This year, it is proposed to additionally increase general budget expenditures by +317 billion UAH. - Zheleznyak wrote.

Earlier, Zheleznyak indicated that the increase in the army's budget is "primarily for military salaries by UAH 300 billion" in 2025.

Recall

Before that, MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Issues Roksolana Pidlasa said that there could be no delays in military salaries. To cover temporary liquidity gaps, the government, according to her, attracts money from the placement of government bonds.

Uncovered need for external assistance currently amounts to $18.1 billion for 2026 - Head of the Budget Committee