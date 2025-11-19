Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possible

In February 2026, there may be an approach to the moment when a hypothetical peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia becomes possible. This was stated in an interview with Channel 24 by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov, reports UNN.

Details

"We will be approaching this in winter, let me put it this way. Our window will open again in mid-February. All events will be – early February, mid-February," Budanov predicted.

He also said that Russia plans a full occupation of Donetsk region in the spring of 2026, but it is unrealistic to implement this plan.

The Russians set themselves the goal of full occupation of Donetsk region, they want to do it, so as not to reveal, as they say, a state secret, - in the spring of 2026. This is unrealistic - emphasized the head of the GUR.

In addition, according to him, in the south, Russia is trying to approach Zaporizhzhia and start artillery and drone terror to force the military command to leave the left bank, and civilians to leave the city.

"This is the same tactic that was used in Pokrovsk. They did the same thing there. However, in Zaporizhzhia it is a little different. No matter what the media say now - and this opinion is spread as much as possible - that the enemy has almost approached there, this is not true. And there, the defense situation is much better than, unfortunately, in the east," Budanov summarized.

Recall

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that contacts between Russia and the United States continue, but not enough work has been done to hold another summit.

Unity is the only way to survive - Budanov