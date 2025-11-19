Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possible

$42.090.03
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
November 19, 12:10 PM
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Popular news
In Cherkasy region, the mayor's son illegally obtained disability status and lost social benefits in a casino
November 19, 12:46 PM
Ternopil declares three days of mourning after missile attack that killed dozens of civilians - mayor
November 19, 02:10 PM
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
November 19, 02:12 PM
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers
November 19, 02:27 PM
Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandonment of Donbas: journalist reveals details of the US peace plan for Ukraine
05:38 PM
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
November 19, 02:12 PM
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
November 19, 12:04 PM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Ternopil
Pokrovsk
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
November 18, 04:06 PM
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
November 18, 04:02 PM
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
November 18, 10:16 AM
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
November 18, 10:02 AM
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1890 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts that Ukraine will approach the possibility of a peace agreement with Russia in mid-February 2026. He also noted that Russia plans a full occupation of the Donetsk region in the spring of 2026, but "this is unrealistic."

Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possible

In February 2026, there may be an approach to the moment when a hypothetical peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia becomes possible. This was stated in an interview with Channel 24 by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov, reports UNN.

Details

"We will be approaching this in winter, let me put it this way. Our window will open again in mid-February. All events will be – early February, mid-February," Budanov predicted.

He also said that Russia plans a full occupation of Donetsk region in the spring of 2026, but it is unrealistic to implement this plan.

The Russians set themselves the goal of full occupation of Donetsk region, they want to do it, so as not to reveal, as they say, a state secret, - in the spring of 2026. This is unrealistic

- emphasized the head of the GUR.

In addition, according to him, in the south, Russia is trying to approach Zaporizhzhia and start artillery and drone terror to force the military command to leave the left bank, and civilians to leave the city.

"This is the same tactic that was used in Pokrovsk. They did the same thing there. However, in Zaporizhzhia it is a little different. No matter what the media say now - and this opinion is spread as much as possible - that the enemy has almost approached there, this is not true. And there, the defense situation is much better than, unfortunately, in the east," Budanov summarized.

Recall

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that contacts between Russia and the United States continue, but not enough work has been done to hold another summit.

Unity is the only way to survive - Budanov19.11.25, 20:31 • 2000 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia