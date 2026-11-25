The first stage of a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected in the near future. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this during the “Dialogue for Unity” event, reports Novyny.LIVE, according to UNN.

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The end of November, the beginning of December. These are more or less realistic dates when the first prisoners of war should return - he said.

To remind you

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he had spoken for 15 hours with Russian ombudswoman yana lantratova during a humanitarian mission to Oleshky. The parties discussed future humanitarian missions, prisoner exchanges, the return of civilians, and the search for missing persons.