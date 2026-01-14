$43.180.08
01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
Bucha district of Kyiv region returns to schedules: emergency shutdowns canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Bucha district in Kyiv region has restored stable electricity supply, canceling emergency shutdowns. At the same time, emergency shutdowns are still in effect in Boryspil and Brovary districts.

Bucha district of Kyiv region returns to schedules: emergency shutdowns canceled

Bucha district is returning to stable power supply, while emergency blackouts are still ongoing in Boryspil and Brovary districts. This was reported by DTEK, writes UNN.

DTEK brigades are working around the clock in the region to overcome the consequences of shelling and severe weather. Bucha district: the situation has been stabilized. Emergency blackouts have been canceled, we are switching to schedules.

- the message says.

It is noted that emergency blackouts are still ongoing in Boryspil and Brovary districts.

There are also localized accidents throughout the region due to bad weather.

"We are doing everything possible to eliminate their consequences," DTEK added.

Recall

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv: 3 hours with light, up to 10 without. The energy system is operating in emergency conditions, and the duration of outages may change.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy14.01.26, 10:33 • 2990 views

Olga Rozgon

