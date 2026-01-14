Bucha district of Kyiv region returns to schedules: emergency shutdowns canceled

Bucha district is returning to stable power supply, while emergency blackouts are still ongoing in Boryspil and Brovary districts. This was reported by DTEK, writes UNN.

DTEK brigades are working around the clock in the region to overcome the consequences of shelling and severe weather. Bucha district: the situation has been stabilized. Emergency blackouts have been canceled, we are switching to schedules. - the message says.

It is noted that emergency blackouts are still ongoing in Boryspil and Brovary districts.

There are also localized accidents throughout the region due to bad weather.

"We are doing everything possible to eliminate their consequences," DTEK added.

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv: 3 hours with light, up to 10 without. The energy system is operating in emergency conditions, and the duration of outages may change.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy