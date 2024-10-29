Brovary authorities continue to support condominiums in providing backup power supply
The executive committee of Brovary approved compensation to three condominiums for UAH 50 thousand to purchase generators. Since the beginning of the year, 15 facilities have already received over UAH 676.8 thousand in compensation.
The Executive Committee of Brovary has decided to finance three more condominiums under the Program of partial compensation for the purchase of independent sources of electricity. This was announced by the mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports .
“Comfort-T LLC, KUPAVA 2-B condominium association and Zhytlo Uyut Service LLC received UAH 50 thousand in compensation for the purchase of diesel generators and a hybrid inverter,” Ihor Sapozhko said on his Telegram channel .
According to him, since the beginning of the year, 15 sites have already received compensation totaling over UAH 676.8 thousand.
Ihor Sapozhko reminded that in order to receive compensation , the initiative group of an apartment building needs to submit an application to the Department of Construction, Housing, Infrastructure and Transport. The amount of compensation is no more than 50% of the cost and should not exceed UAH 50 thousand per unit.
Earlier , UNN reported that the consideration of applications and payment of funds under the Brovary City Program for Partial Compensation of the Cost of Electric Generators for Apartment Buildings is quite fast and without unnecessary bureaucracy.
Earlier, the mayor of Brovary denied social media posts that the program to compensate for the cost of electric generators for apartment buildings was allegedly not working. He called on condominiums and housing cooperatives to be more actively involved in it in order to prepare for the winter.
“The relevant program has been operating in our city since the end of 2022, and about thirty Brovary condominiums and housing cooperatives have already joined it, some of them repeatedly. The city has allocated almost two million hryvnias for compensation. In order to receive compensation for the installed generator, the management of a condominium or housing cooperative must apply to the city's Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Transport. A commission reviews the application, determines the amount of compensation and makes a decision at a meeting of the executive committee. I would like to urge all residents of apartment buildings to be active and join this program in order not to depend on power outages,” said Sapozhko.