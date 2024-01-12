PM Sunak to visit Ukraine today, announce new aid package - media

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will pay a working visit to Ukraine today, January 12. In particular, he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announce a new aid package. This was reported by Sky News, UNN.

Details

Sunak is reported to visit Kyiv today to announce a new package of military aid, security guarantees and humanitarian support. Britain will provide 2.5 billion pounds of military aid to Ukraine in 2024-2025 - 200 million pounds more than in the previous two years.

The Prime Minister will also sign an agreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on security cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which commits the UK to intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, medical and military training, and defense-industrial cooperation.

On the eve of his meeting with President Zelenskyy, Sunak emphasizes that the UK continues to support Kyiv.

"For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel the brutal Russian invasion. They continue to fight, unwavering in their determination to defend their country and uphold the principles of freedom and democracy," Sunak said.

Ukraine and the UK start working on a draft agreement on "security guarantees"