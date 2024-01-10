ukenru
Actual
Ukraine and the UK start working on a draft agreement on "security guarantees"

Ukraine and the UK start working on a draft agreement on "security guarantees"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26231 views

Ukraine and the UK are working on an agreement on "security guarantees; key elements and further negotiations are planned.

Another round of negotiations was held with the UK on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine. The participants proceeded to the direct elaboration of the draft agreement and discussed its main elements. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Details

It is reported that, pursuant to the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, another round of negotiations was held with the UK on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

"The Ukrainian side was represented at the talks by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva. The participants proceeded to the direct elaboration of the draft agreement, discussed its main elements and individual thematic blocks, and agreed on a further schedule of bilateral negotiations," the statement said.

Addendum

In October, Ukraine and the Netherlands started consultations on concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

