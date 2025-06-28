$41.590.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

British PM spoke about an unexpected gesture at a meeting with Zelenskyy after a spat with Trump at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Prime Minister of Great Britain said that he intentionally hugged the President of Ukraine after his meeting with Trump. This gesture was meant to show that he would not leave Zelenskyy alone.

British PM spoke about an unexpected gesture at a meeting with Zelenskyy after a spat with Trump at the White House

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared memories of an unexpectedly warm gesture during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a spat during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. He said this in an interview distributed by The Times, writes UNN.

Details

Starmer said he "deliberately went out of his way to embrace Ukrainian President Zelenskyy when he arrived at Downing Street" after a spat during a meeting with Trump at the White House.

"Normally I would be waiting on the steps to greet him," he said. "But I was really conscious that he had left the White House alone."

"That's why I went and hugged him," Starmer said.

"That's why I walked him to the car at the end; I wanted him to know that you don't leave my house alone," the British prime minister noted.

Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump25.06.25, 19:35 • 93652 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
White House
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
