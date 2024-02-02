British Navy prepares to test intercontinental ballistic missile - media

The British Navy is preparing for the first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Atlantic in seven years. This is reported by The Sun, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Trident II missile will be launched from the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vanguard, 90 kilometers off the US east coast.

The projectile is expected to travel about six thousand kilometers before falling into the sea between Brazil and West Africa.

Prior to that, Britain launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in 2016.