British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communications
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian State Duma supported amendments allowing the FSB to disconnect the internet and other communication services in response to "security threats." This will strengthen state control over communications in Russia.
Russia seeks to grant the Federal Security Service (FSB) unprecedentedly broad powers to influence the functioning of the country's communication networks. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on the social network X, writes UNN.
Details
On January 27, 2026, the State Duma supported government-proposed amendments that would allow the FSB to shut down mobile internet, fixed internet, telephone services, and "any other communication services" in response to vaguely defined "security threats."
The bill will oblige communication operators to immediately suspend services upon receiving an order from the FSB and protect them from any financial liability for the disruptions caused by this.
It is noted that these amendments to the legislation will give the FSB unprecedented influence over the entire sphere of communications, as Russian legislation defines "communication services" as broadly covering voice communication, text messages, image and data exchange transmitted by radio, fiber-optic or other electromagnetic systems.
Analysts emphasized that this legislative step is consistent with Russia's broader "strengthening of information control," including new directives from Russian President Vladimir Putin to restrict software from "unfriendly" countries.
If adopted, these amendments will formalize and expand the state's ability to massively block communications, deepening the trend towards increased state control that has grown since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
British intelligence added that these internal restrictive measures "coincide with Russia's growing role in exporting censorship and blocking technologies abroad."
Kremlin intensifies digital repression: Roskomnadzor prepares AI internet filtering - intelligence26.01.26, 16:32 • 3792 views