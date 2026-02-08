British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communications

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 736 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 7, 08:45 PM • 17562 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 31812 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 30580 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 35957 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 29634 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 27567 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 38266 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 49096 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 45502 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
80%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv: houses damaged, one person injuredPhotoFebruary 8, 12:54 AM • 6026 views
"Freedom for Iran": thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Iranian rebelsPhotoFebruary 8, 02:48 AM • 4670 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNSFebruary 8, 03:22 AM • 13687 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - APFebruary 8, 04:30 AM • 21750 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 10209 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 10266 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 36404 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 57106 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 51091 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 52464 views
Actual people
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Oman
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 19110 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 33209 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 35111 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 43887 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 46826 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29

British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Russian State Duma supported amendments allowing the FSB to disconnect the internet and other communication services in response to "security threats." This will strengthen state control over communications in Russia.

British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communications

Russia seeks to grant the Federal Security Service (FSB) unprecedentedly broad powers to influence the functioning of the country's communication networks. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

On January 27, 2026, the State Duma supported government-proposed amendments that would allow the FSB to shut down mobile internet, fixed internet, telephone services, and "any other communication services" in response to vaguely defined "security threats."

The bill will oblige communication operators to immediately suspend services upon receiving an order from the FSB and protect them from any financial liability for the disruptions caused by this.

- the message says.

It is noted that these amendments to the legislation will give the FSB unprecedented influence over the entire sphere of communications, as Russian legislation defines "communication services" as broadly covering voice communication, text messages, image and data exchange transmitted by radio, fiber-optic or other electromagnetic systems.

Analysts emphasized that this legislative step is consistent with Russia's broader "strengthening of information control," including new directives from Russian President Vladimir Putin to restrict software from "unfriendly" countries.

If adopted, these amendments will formalize and expand the state's ability to massively block communications, deepening the trend towards increased state control that has grown since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

- stated in the message.

British intelligence added that these internal restrictive measures "coincide with Russia's growing role in exporting censorship and blocking technologies abroad."

Kremlin intensifies digital repression: Roskomnadzor prepares AI internet filtering - intelligence26.01.26, 16:32 • 3792 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Blackout
Vladimir Putin
Great Britain
Ukraine