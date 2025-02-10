British intelligence: russia is trying to impose itself as a partner for the new leadership of Syria

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

British intelligence: russia is trying to impose itself as a partner for the new leadership of Syria

British intelligence: russia is trying to impose itself as a partner for the new leadership of Syria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25809 views

Russian ships remove equipment and personnel from the military base in Tartus. Moscow is negotiating with the new Syrian government, having a weak position due to Assad's hiding place.

Russia is trying to promote itself as a favorable partner for the new Syrian leadership. However, Russia has a weaker negotiating position due to various factors, including, probably, the hostile attitude of the Syrian leadership towards the former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who is now being sheltered by Russia.

This is stated in the UK intelligence report, reports UNN.  

It is reported that on January 28 and 29, 2025, the Russian merchant ships SPARTA Il and SPARTA left Tartus, a strategically important Russian naval base in Syria

- the message says. 

British intelligence notes that the two merchant ships are likely returning evacuated equipment and personnel to alternative locations away from the Mediterranean Sea, accompanied by four Russian Navy ships.

Negotiations between representatives of the Russian government and the ruling Syrian administration of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on the future of Russian bases are almost certainly ongoing. russia almost certainly continues to actively engage HTS to develop ties and promote itself as a beneficial partner. However, Russia's negotiating position is weaker due to various factors, including, probably, the Syrian leadership's hostile attitude towards former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who is now being sheltered by Russia

- British intelligence informs.  

It is also noted that despite the fact that the war in Ukraine remains Russia's main concern, maintaining a presence in the eastern Mediterranean is almost certainly a strategic priority for Russia, allowing it to project military power in the region and support its operations in Africa.

Russia's preoccupation with the conflict in Ukraine has likely reduced its awareness of the situation in Syria, which has affected its ability to keep the Assad regime in power, thereby undermining Russia's strategic interests in the Middle East, Mediterranean and Africa

- British intelligence says.  

 Appendix

Satellite images confirm the removal of Russian military equipment from the Syrian port of Tartus.

Syria's new government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December after the overthrow of his regime. In addition, Damascus insists on compensation for the damage caused by Russia's support for Assad.  

Add

The Washington Post reported that the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which overthrew the regime of Bashar al-Assad, may have received some military assistance from Ukraine.

    The leader of Syria's new government, the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, Ahmed al-Sharaa, met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga today, December 30. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

