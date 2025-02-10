British intelligence: russia is trying to impose itself as a partner for the new leadership of Syria

Russia is trying to promote itself as a favorable partner for the new Syrian leadership. However, Russia has a weaker negotiating position due to various factors, including, probably, the hostile attitude of the Syrian leadership towards the former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who is now being sheltered by Russia.

This is stated in the UK intelligence report, reports UNN.

It is reported that on January 28 and 29, 2025, the Russian merchant ships SPARTA Il and SPARTA left Tartus, a strategically important Russian naval base in Syria - the message says.

British intelligence notes that the two merchant ships are likely returning evacuated equipment and personnel to alternative locations away from the Mediterranean Sea, accompanied by four Russian Navy ships.

Negotiations between representatives of the Russian government and the ruling Syrian administration of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on the future of Russian bases are almost certainly ongoing. russia almost certainly continues to actively engage HTS to develop ties and promote itself as a beneficial partner. However, Russia's negotiating position is weaker due to various factors, including, probably, the Syrian leadership's hostile attitude towards former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who is now being sheltered by Russia - British intelligence informs.

It is also noted that despite the fact that the war in Ukraine remains Russia's main concern, maintaining a presence in the eastern Mediterranean is almost certainly a strategic priority for Russia, allowing it to project military power in the region and support its operations in Africa.

Russia's preoccupation with the conflict in Ukraine has likely reduced its awareness of the situation in Syria, which has affected its ability to keep the Assad regime in power, thereby undermining Russia's strategic interests in the Middle East, Mediterranean and Africa - British intelligence says.

Appendix

Satellite images confirm the removal of Russian military equipment from the Syrian port of Tartus.

Syria's new government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December after the overthrow of his regime. In addition, Damascus insists on compensation for the damage caused by Russia's support for Assad.

Add

The Washington Post reported that the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which overthrew the regime of Bashar al-Assad, may have received some military assistance from Ukraine.

The leader of Syria's new government, the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, Ahmed al-Sharaa, met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga today, December 30.