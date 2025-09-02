British intelligence: Russia intensified pressure in Serebryansky forest, weakening activity in northern Ukraine, why do the occupiers need this?

Russian troops have reduced the intensity of operations in Kharkiv and Sumy regions to redeploy some forces to the east and concentrate pressure in the Serebryansky Forest area. This is stated in a report by British intelligence, published on September 2 on the social network X, writes UNN.

According to intelligence, this section of the front has become one of the priority areas for the Russian army. The occupiers are trying to advance west of the Siversky Donets River, using the forest as a natural cover from Ukrainian drones. The ultimate goal of the Russian troops is Yampil, located 10 km west of current positions. Its capture could become a springboard for attacks on Lyman.

Russian troops are using various attack methods, including motorcycle raids and probing attacks by small groups, trying to penetrate Ukrainian positions — stated British intelligence.

At the same time, intelligence emphasizes that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out successful counter-offensive actions west of Kupyansk over the past two days. It was there that Russia tried to create a threat of encirclement over the past month. In addition, a gradual advance of Russian troops is recorded in the northern part of Donetsk region, who are trying to consolidate their positions on important lines.

Britain notes that the shift of focus to the Serebryansky Forest and Donetsk region in general explains the decrease in the activity of Russian troops in the northern sections of the front. At the same time, it is emphasized that the Pokrovsk direction remains a priority for the Russian Federation.

On September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.09.25 amount to 1,083,790 people.