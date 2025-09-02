British intelligence: Russia intensified pressure in Serebryansky forest, weakening activity in northern Ukraine, why do the occupiers need this?

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:02 AM • 8654 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 32395 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 50307 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 33142 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 77099 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 35656 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 63539 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 51349 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 93160 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50338 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 180200 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 179686 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 168205 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 165216 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 158719 views
Publications
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 32252 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 50145 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 41253 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 76963 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 93086 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Potap
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 518 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 3768 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 22499 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 63539 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 56142 views
Actual
Forbes
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian
COVID-19

British intelligence: Russia intensified pressure in Serebryansky forest, weakening activity in northern Ukraine, why do the occupiers need this?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Russian troops reduced activity in northern Ukraine, redeploying forces to the east. They seek to advance west of Siversky Donets, using Serebryansky forest as cover, with the ultimate goal of capturing Yampil.

British intelligence: Russia intensified pressure in Serebryansky forest, weakening activity in northern Ukraine, why do the occupiers need this?

Russian troops have reduced the intensity of operations in Kharkiv and Sumy regions to redeploy some forces to the east and concentrate pressure in the Serebryansky Forest area. This is stated in a report by British intelligence, published on September 2 on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, this section of the front has become one of the priority areas for the Russian army. The occupiers are trying to advance west of the Siversky Donets River, using the forest as a natural cover from Ukrainian drones. The ultimate goal of the Russian troops is Yampil, located 10 km west of current positions. Its capture could become a springboard for attacks on Lyman.

Russian troops are using various attack methods, including motorcycle raids and probing attacks by small groups, trying to penetrate Ukrainian positions

— stated British intelligence.

At the same time, intelligence emphasizes that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out successful counter-offensive actions west of Kupyansk over the past two days. It was there that Russia tried to create a threat of encirclement over the past month. In addition, a gradual advance of Russian troops is recorded in the northern part of Donetsk region, who are trying to consolidate their positions on important lines.

DPRK lost almost 5,000 soldiers who fought on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - South Korean intelligence02.09.25, 12:04 • 5396 views

Britain notes that the shift of focus to the Serebryansky Forest and Donetsk region in general explains the decrease in the activity of Russian troops in the northern sections of the front. At the same time, it is emphasized that the Pokrovsk direction remains a priority for the Russian Federation.

Recall

On September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.09.25 amount to 1,083,790 people.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk