British intelligence, having analyzed the conclusions of the KSRIFE, suggested from which systems Russia could launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 27855 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110175 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117431 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159899 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162436 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262011 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176043 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166680 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148526 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233187 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75881 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 75882 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 55899 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 31557 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 67919 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262011 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230669 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110175 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87735 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92450 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115497 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116278 views
British intelligence, having analyzed the conclusions of the KSRIFE, suggested from which systems Russia could launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine

British intelligence, having analyzed the conclusions of the KSRIFE, suggested from which systems Russia could launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22512 views

British intelligence, having analyzed the conclusions of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, suggested from which systems Russia could launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine

In order to strike Ukraine with Zircon missiles, Russia could adapt the K-300 coastal defense system. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on social networking site X, citing its intelligence data and information from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, UNN reports.

It is noted that, having analyzed the information of the KFOR, the UK intelligence suggests that Russia could have used a ground-based system to launch the Zircon missile at Ukraine. After all, Russia does not currently have any ships in the Black Sea that could be carriers of Zircon missiles and from which they could be launched.

"Presumably, the Russian K-300 ground-based coastal defense system has been adapted for this purpose. If its (missile - ed.) use is confirmed, it will be a serious problem for Ukrainian air defense because of its speed and maneuverability," the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially report that Russia used Zircon missiles during the February 7 attack on Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by markings on parts and fragments, identification of components and parts, and features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Subsequently, Ruvin clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet the characteristics declared by Russia and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin25.01.24, 11:10 • 115771 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
black-seaBlack Sea
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

