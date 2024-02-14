British intelligence, having analyzed the conclusions of the KSRIFE, suggested from which systems Russia could launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine

In order to strike Ukraine with Zircon missiles, Russia could adapt the K-300 coastal defense system. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on social networking site X, citing its intelligence data and information from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, UNN reports.

It is noted that, having analyzed the information of the KFOR, the UK intelligence suggests that Russia could have used a ground-based system to launch the Zircon missile at Ukraine. After all, Russia does not currently have any ships in the Black Sea that could be carriers of Zircon missiles and from which they could be launched.

"Presumably, the Russian K-300 ground-based coastal defense system has been adapted for this purpose. If its (missile - ed.) use is confirmed, it will be a serious problem for Ukrainian air defense because of its speed and maneuverability," the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially report that Russia used Zircon missiles during the February 7 attack on Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by markings on parts and fragments, identification of components and parts, and features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Subsequently, Ruvin clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet the characteristics declared by Russia and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

