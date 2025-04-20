British fighters intercepted Russian planes several times to protect NATO airspace

$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 11100 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26024 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 28871 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 36208 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42919 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28260 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23125 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19762 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80850 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85987 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

April 20, 03:42 AM • 16842 views

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 7924 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 14215 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

08:45 AM • 6138 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 7954 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 8004 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 14241 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26024 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 35604 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 35953 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42919 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29996 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31920 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 33038 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66842 views
Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

British fighters intercepted Russian planes several times to protect NATO airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

British Air Force fighters took off from Poland twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian aircraft. Russian military planes were approaching NATO borders over the Baltic Sea and near Kaliningrad.

British fighters intercepted Russian planes several times to protect NATO airspace

Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets from the United Kingdom took to the air twice within 48 hours to protect NATO airspace from Russian military aircraft. UNN reports this with reference to The Telegraph.

British Typhoons were scrambled on two separate occasions this week after Kremlin aircraft flew too close to NATO borders, causing alarm.

- The Telegraph writes.

It is noted that the interventions occurred as Donald Trump reportedly lost patience with Vladimir Putin and threatened to withdraw from peace talks with Ukraine.

These interceptions will reportedly be used by the government as further evidence of the growing Russian threat as it tries to convince the US not to reduce its presence in Europe.

According to The Telegraph, this is the first time the RAF has been involved in action as part of Operation Chessman , a new NATO mission aimed at strengthening Europe's air defense.

Ministers stated that the latest confrontation in the sky showed how Russia is becoming increasingly aggressive in its testing of the Western military alliance.

On Tuesday, two Typhoons stationed at Malbork Air Base in Poland were directed to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. Less than 48 hours later, another pair was dispatched to deter an unidentified aircraft leaving the Kaliningrad exclave, between Poland and Lithuania.

- the report says.

UK Armed Forces Minister Leo Docherty told The Telegraph that Britain is unwavering in its commitment to NATO.

Russian military aircraft spotted near Alaska: Is this a threat of war? 15.04.25, 13:01 • 5779 views

With growing Russian aggression and increasing security threats, we are stepping up to reassure our allies, deter adversaries, and protect our national security through our transformation plan. This mission demonstrates our ability to act alongside NATO's newest member Sweden and defend Alliance airspace anywhere and whenever needed, keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.

- Pollard stated.

It is noted that the aircraft, part of a six-strong fleet, were sent to Poland just three weeks ago as part of a joint defense operation with the Swedish Air Force.

They are usually stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland and are accompanied on the mission by nearly 200 British personnel.

When the aircraft were deployed, task force commander Group Captain Chris Jacob said they would "protect and deter, being ready to defend against any threat."

It is also noted that Russia has become increasingly aggressive in its testing of NATO countries' air defenses since its invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

"Heavenly Shield": 120 European fighters could protect the skies of Ukraine without NATO involvement - Guardian06.03.25, 17:04 • 18552 views

European countries are trying to strengthen their own air defenses after Trump signaled a weakening of US military support on the continent.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Royal Air Force
Eurofighter Typhoon
NATO
Donald Trump
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Poland
