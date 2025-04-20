British fighters intercepted Russian planes several times to protect NATO airspace

Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets from the United Kingdom took to the air twice within 48 hours to protect NATO airspace from Russian military aircraft. UNN reports this with reference to The Telegraph.

British Typhoons were scrambled on two separate occasions this week after Kremlin aircraft flew too close to NATO borders, causing alarm. - The Telegraph writes.

It is noted that the interventions occurred as Donald Trump reportedly lost patience with Vladimir Putin and threatened to withdraw from peace talks with Ukraine.

These interceptions will reportedly be used by the government as further evidence of the growing Russian threat as it tries to convince the US not to reduce its presence in Europe.

According to The Telegraph, this is the first time the RAF has been involved in action as part of Operation Chessman , a new NATO mission aimed at strengthening Europe's air defense.

Ministers stated that the latest confrontation in the sky showed how Russia is becoming increasingly aggressive in its testing of the Western military alliance.

On Tuesday, two Typhoons stationed at Malbork Air Base in Poland were directed to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. Less than 48 hours later, another pair was dispatched to deter an unidentified aircraft leaving the Kaliningrad exclave, between Poland and Lithuania. - the report says.

UK Armed Forces Minister Leo Docherty told The Telegraph that Britain is unwavering in its commitment to NATO.

With growing Russian aggression and increasing security threats, we are stepping up to reassure our allies, deter adversaries, and protect our national security through our transformation plan. This mission demonstrates our ability to act alongside NATO's newest member Sweden and defend Alliance airspace anywhere and whenever needed, keeping us safe at home and strong abroad. - Pollard stated.

It is noted that the aircraft, part of a six-strong fleet, were sent to Poland just three weeks ago as part of a joint defense operation with the Swedish Air Force.

They are usually stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland and are accompanied on the mission by nearly 200 British personnel.

When the aircraft were deployed, task force commander Group Captain Chris Jacob said they would "protect and deter, being ready to defend against any threat."

It is also noted that Russia has become increasingly aggressive in its testing of NATO countries' air defenses since its invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

European countries are trying to strengthen their own air defenses after Trump signaled a weakening of US military support on the continent.