British diplomats are "training" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The publication states that the President of Ukraine is advised to protect the self-esteem of the US President, praise him publicly as much as possible, and not provoke him. This also includes praising Trump's efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and acknowledging that Europe should take on greater responsibility for its own defense.

It is also reported that Zelenskyy behind the scenes should "carefully influence to achieve Ukraine's goals from the White House."

Recall

The White House published the official agenda of US President Donald Trump for August 18. A one-hour bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned.