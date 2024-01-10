ukenru
Exclusive
The British and US navies have jointly repelled the biggest Houthi attack in the Red Sea

The British and US navies have jointly repelled the biggest Houthi attack in the Red Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87137 views

US and UK naval forces repel a massive Houthi attack on civilian vessels in the Red Sea

The ships of the United States Navy and the Royal Navy of Great Britain repelled a massive Houthi attack on civilian vessels in the Red Sea. This was reported by the US Central Command and the British Defense Secretary, UNN reports

Details [1

The Houthis launched the attack on January 9, at approximately 21:15. They reportedly used 18 Iranian kamikaze drones, two anti-ship missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile.

The attack was carried out from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in the direction of international shipping routes used by dozens of merchant ships.

It is about freedom of navigation: Britain warns Houthis against further attacks on ships in the Red Sea04.01.24, 16:48 • 22611 views

To intercept air targets from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, the F/A-18 Hornet deck fighter jets were deployed.

The anti-aircraft systems of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers were also practiced on the targets: USS Gravely, USS Laboon, and USS Mason were involved in repelling the attack.

The Houthis will be held accountable for the consequences if they continue to threaten human life, the global economy, or the free flow of trade on the region's critical waterways

- the US Central Command emphasized .

Addendum [1

The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom used the destroyer HMS Diamond.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter (X) that this is the largest attack by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date  

Recall

Global coalition calls on Houthis to stop attacks in the Red Sea and release prisoners. U.S. emphasizes that Yemeni Houthi attacks are a "global challenge"

US sinks three Houthi boats in the Red Sea31.12.23, 12:40 • 42753 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

