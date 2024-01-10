The British and US navies have jointly repelled the biggest Houthi attack in the Red Sea

The ships of the United States Navy and the Royal Navy of Great Britain repelled a massive Houthi attack on civilian vessels in the Red Sea. This was reported by the US Central Command and the British Defense Secretary, UNN reports .

The Houthis launched the attack on January 9, at approximately 21:15. They reportedly used 18 Iranian kamikaze drones, two anti-ship missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile.

The attack was carried out from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in the direction of international shipping routes used by dozens of merchant ships.

To intercept air targets from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, the F/A-18 Hornet deck fighter jets were deployed.

The anti-aircraft systems of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers were also practiced on the targets: USS Gravely, USS Laboon, and USS Mason were involved in repelling the attack.

The Houthis will be held accountable for the consequences if they continue to threaten human life, the global economy, or the free flow of trade on the region's critical waterways - the US Central Command emphasized .

The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom used the destroyer HMS Diamond.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter (X) that this is the largest attack by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date

