It is about freedom of navigation: Britain warns Houthis against further attacks on ships in the Red Sea

If the Houthis do not stop attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea, the international community will be forced to take retaliatory measures. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a commentary to journalists, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It is illegal. This is not about Gaza, this is not about Israel. This is about freedom of navigation. This is about the ability of ships to carry their cargo. The world economy, every economy, will suffer if ships continue to be attacked in this illegal and unacceptable way. And these attacks must stop or action will be taken - said the British official.

International community demands to stop Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships in the Red Sea

At the same time, Cameron refused to specify what actions Britain would take and whether it would send more naval ships to the region.

Recall

The United Kingdom is ready to strike at the Houthis in the Red Sea to protect shipping. In particular, the possibility of deploying the HMS Lancaster frigate to the region is being considered.