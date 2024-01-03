International community demands to stop Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships in the Red Sea

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

International community demands to stop Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships in the Red Sea

International community demands to stop Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships in the Red Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

Global coalition calls on Houthis to stop attacks in the Red Sea, release prisoners; US emphasizes maritime security, hinting at support for Iran.

The international community demands that the Yemeni Houthis stop attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea and release all illegally detained vessels and their crews. This is stated in a joint statement by the governments of the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom  published on the White House website, UNN reports.

We call for an immediate end to these illegal attacks and the release of the illegally detained vessels and crews. The Houthis will be held accountable for the consequences if they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and the free flow of trade in the region's critical waterways. We remain committed to the rules-based international order and are determined to hold perpetrators accountable for their illegal seizures and attacks.

- the governments said in a statement.

Details

Attacks by Yemeni Houthis on a commercial vessel threaten "navigational rights and freedoms" in the Red Sea and are a "global challenge" that requires a "global response," the United States  told the UN Security Council on Wednesday. In particular, US Ambassador to the UN Chris Lu believes that the situation in the Red Sea is at a tipping point.

During the council's meeting just over two weeks ago, many delegations expressed the view that the council has an obligation to help ensure the unimpeded free flow of legitimate transit through the Red Sea. Today, in light of the council's broad support, the United States believes we are at a tipping point.

- said Chris Lu, U.S. Representative to the United Nations.

He also emphasized that these attacks have serious implications for maritime security, international shipping and trade, and undermine the fragile humanitarian situation in Yemen, harming the international community's ability to provide assistance to more than 21 million people in need.

Chris Lu also accused Iran of facilitating Houthi attacks. At the same time, he called on all participating states to comply with the UN resolution.

Iran has assisted such Houthi operations, and since 2015, it has provided advanced weapons systems to the Houthis, including unmanned aerial systems, surface-to-air cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles used to attack maritime vessels... We also know that Iran has been actively involved in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The United States does not seek confrontation with Iran. Iran has a choice here. It can continue on its current course or it can withdraw support, without which it would be difficult for the Houthis to effectively track and strike commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping lanes.

- Chris Lu explained his position.

Finally, the US representative to the UN added: "Let us remember that the provision of weapons and related materiel of all types to the Houthis is a violation of this Council's resolution 2216. All member states must honor their obligations under this resolution.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

