Britain will help Ukraine increase pressure on Russia to release prisoners of war – Coordination Headquarters

The Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters, Dmytro Usov, met with members of the Parliament of the United Kingdom to coordinate joint actions on the international arena. A key result of the negotiations was the readiness of the British side to facilitate humanitarian efforts and to involve new tools for the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The parties discussed in detail the challenges related to the search for Defenders and civilians illegally detained by the aggressor country. Dmytro Usov emphasized the importance of documenting systemic violations of humanitarian law by the Russian Federation and the need to strengthen international advocacy.

British parliamentarians assured of continued support for Ukraine and readiness to coordinate efforts to ensure Russia fulfills its obligations to the international community.

NATO Secretary General Rutte on the anniversary of Russia's invasion: Ukraine needs more aid

Representatives of the Parliament of Great Britain assured of continued support for Ukraine, readiness to facilitate humanitarian efforts for the return of prisoners and missing persons, as well as continued cooperation to strengthen the international coalition in support of Ukraine — the Coordination Headquarters reported.

Institutional development and coordination of efforts

The meeting discussed the further transformation of the Coordination Headquarters into a stable state structure with effective mechanisms for accounting for and returning citizens.

The Secretary of the Headquarters informed partners about methods of working with families of prisoners and the implementation of humanitarian initiatives. The common position of Kyiv and London should become the basis for strengthening the international coalition that will work to free all Ukrainian captives.

MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine