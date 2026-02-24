Britain will help Ukraine increase pressure on Russia to release prisoners of war – Coordination Headquarters

$43.300.02
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 2266 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 5898 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 9218 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 10102 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 17140 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12446 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 29470 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20919 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18948 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18333 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summitFebruary 24, 07:43 AM • 6866 views
Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FTFebruary 24, 07:58 AM • 4242 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 15339 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 20235 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 11369 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 17176 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 29491 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 48353 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 67445 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 70445 views
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 1198 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 3964 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 11501 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 25927 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 23643 views
Britain will help Ukraine increase pressure on Russia to release prisoners of war – Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Dmytro Usov met with members of the British Parliament. The British side is ready to facilitate humanitarian efforts and involve new tools for the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Britain will help Ukraine increase pressure on Russia to release prisoners of war – Coordination Headquarters

The Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters, Dmytro Usov, met with members of the Parliament of the United Kingdom to coordinate joint actions on the international arena. A key result of the negotiations was the readiness of the British side to facilitate humanitarian efforts and to involve new tools for the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The parties discussed in detail the challenges related to the search for Defenders and civilians illegally detained by the aggressor country. Dmytro Usov emphasized the importance of documenting systemic violations of humanitarian law by the Russian Federation and the need to strengthen international advocacy.

British parliamentarians assured of continued support for Ukraine and readiness to coordinate efforts to ensure Russia fulfills its obligations to the international community.

NATO Secretary General Rutte on the anniversary of Russia's invasion: Ukraine needs more aid24.02.26, 12:00 • 3026 views

Representatives of the Parliament of Great Britain assured of continued support for Ukraine, readiness to facilitate humanitarian efforts for the return of prisoners and missing persons, as well as continued cooperation to strengthen the international coalition in support of Ukraine

— the Coordination Headquarters reported.

Institutional development and coordination of efforts

The meeting discussed the further transformation of the Coordination Headquarters into a stable state structure with effective mechanisms for accounting for and returning citizens.

The Secretary of the Headquarters informed partners about methods of working with families of prisoners and the implementation of humanitarian initiatives. The common position of Kyiv and London should become the basis for strengthening the international coalition that will work to free all Ukrainian captives.

MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine24.02.26, 11:24 • 4086 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
charity
Great Britain
Ukraine