Britain to provide over $17 million for Ukraine's energy sector recovery

Great Britain will allocate 13 million pounds sterling (over $17 million) to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure and support Ukrainians most affected by Russian attacks on energy facilities. This is stated on the website of the British government, UNN.

The UK announces new support for vital repairs to Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian bombardments, and the reallocation of humanitarian aid to those most affected by the lack of electricity, heating and water this winter. - the report says.

In addition, Britain announced its intention to ban companies from servicing and insuring ships carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia, based on recent sanctions against two of Russia's largest oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil.

This measure will significantly reduce Russian LNG exports and directly cut off access to the UK's world-leading maritime services. The ban will be phased in throughout 2026 in cooperation with our European partners. - the statement says.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, commenting on the British government's decision, emphasized that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold before winter.

"Ukraine's security is our security, and that is why here, at the G7 summit, we stand together as closest partners to advance support for Ukraine and overcome the challenges the world faces today," she said.

