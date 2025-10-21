Britain plans to send troops to Ukraine in case of a truce

UK Defense Minister John Healey announced that London is preparing for a possible deployment of troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is concluded between Kyiv and Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, The Independent, Sky News.

On Monday, October 20, during a lecture in London, John Healey spoke about the joint efforts of Britain and France to create a "coalition of the willing" that intends to deploy forces on Ukrainian territory in the future.

The minister emphasized that this would happen after the signing of a peace agreement. London is ready to allocate more than $134 million for these purposes. At the same time, British troops will remain far from the front line and will be engaged in training Ukrainian military personnel.

As for our Armed Forces, I am already reviewing readiness levels and accelerating the allocation of millions of pounds sterling to prepare for a possible deployment in Ukraine. - he said.

According to Healey, these units will ensure security in Ukraine's air and sea space, and will also contribute to the training of its army in the event of a cessation of hostilities by Russia.

Healey's speech was an official confirmation that Britain is already developing concrete scenarios for the participation of its military in the post-war settlement in Ukraine.

