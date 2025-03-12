UK helped Ukraine and US reach ceasefire deal - BBC
Kyiv • UNN
According to the BBC, Britain, along with France and Germany, assisted Ukraine and the US in reaching a ceasefire agreement. The focus is now on Russia, whether it wants peace.
The UK was among those who helped Ukraine and the US reach an agreement on a ceasefire plan, the BBC reports, citing sources in the country's government, writes UNN.
Details
"The UK, along with France and Germany, was "directly involved" in helping Ukraine and the US reach this agreement," according to sources in the UK government.
The BBC reported that Europeans, led by Keir Starmer, made a joint effort last week to restore the US and Ukraine's goodwill towards each other.
British sources say that "last week, Prime Minister Starmer's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell worked with his American counterpart Mike Waltz, as well as officials from Germany and France, to develop a ceasefire plan and further steps".
At the weekend, Powell travelled to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy and "help draft a written proposal that included a temporary pause in hostilities, followed by confidence-building measures such as the exchange of prisoners of war, the return of Ukrainian children captured by Russia, and the release of civilians".
"One of the goals of the European teams working behind the scenes was to make sure that Russia is now in the spotlight: does it want peace?" the publication writes.
Addition
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States will inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.