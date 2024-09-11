Britain announces new $780 million aid package for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is on a business visit to Kyiv today, has announced a new aid package for Ukraine. Its value is more than $780 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the British government.

Details

The UK's support for Ukraine is unwavering. Our support pledge of over £600 million ($780 million) is the latest installment of our ongoing support for Ukraine. It will provide vital support to Ukrainians as they continue to endure Russia's relentless attacks - Lemmy noted.

It is noted that Britain will provide Ukraine with $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees provided by the World Bank to support vital public services, including support for schools and hospitals, civil servants' salaries and pensions.

Britain will supply 650 LMM missiles to Ukraine

British Defense Secretary John Healey also confirmed the government's commitment to increase and accelerate military support to Ukraine.

Today, he also assured that hundreds of additional air defense missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery ammunition and armored vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Russia's indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's population and infrastructure, often far behind the front lines, underscore the urgent need to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine. I am therefore pleased to confirm that additional assistance will be coming to Ukraine before the end of this year - Healy said.

Recall

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday and they are likely to discuss authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons,

Britain supports Storm Shadow strikes on Russia but will not publicly call for them - The Telegraph