Britain announces new $780 million aid package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Britain announces new $780 million aid package for Ukraine

Britain announces new $780 million aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16057 views

The British Foreign Secretary announces a new $780 million aid package for Ukraine. The funds will be used for humanitarian needs, public services and military support, including air defense missiles and ammunition.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is on a business visit to Kyiv today, has announced a new aid package for Ukraine. Its value is more than $780 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the British government.

Details

The UK's support for Ukraine is unwavering. Our support pledge of over £600 million ($780 million) is the latest installment of our ongoing support for Ukraine. It will provide vital support to Ukrainians as they continue to endure Russia's relentless attacks

- Lemmy noted.

It is noted that Britain will provide Ukraine with $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees provided by the World Bank to support vital public services, including support for schools and hospitals, civil servants' salaries and pensions.

British Defense Secretary John Healey also confirmed the government's commitment to increase and accelerate military support to Ukraine.

Today, he also assured that hundreds of additional air defense missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery ammunition and armored vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Russia's indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's population and infrastructure, often far behind the front lines, underscore the urgent need to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine. I am therefore pleased to confirm that additional assistance will be coming to Ukraine before the end of this year

- Healy said. 

Recall

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday and they are likely to discuss authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons,

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

