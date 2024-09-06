Britain will supply 650 LMM missiles to Ukraine

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with 650 LMM light multipurpose missiles under a £162 million contract to strengthen its air defense. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the British government.

Defense Secretary John Healey will announce the air defense package today at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein).

The first batch of missiles announced today is to be delivered by the end of this year.

It is noted that the missiles created by Thales at the Belfast plant are highly versatile and can be launched from various platforms on land, sea and in the air.

It is also reported that at the group's meeting, the Defense Secretary will talk about the UK's "ironclad commitment" to Ukraine and call on allies to continue supplying Ukraine with vital equipment.

In recent days, we have seen the tragic consequences of Russia's indiscriminate attacks on Poltava and Lviv. These new British-made missiles will help Ukraine defend its people, infrastructure and territory from Putin's brutal attacks. - said Defense Secretary John Healey.

Earlier this week, John Healey met with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss how the UK will continue to increase its support in the coming months. At the meeting, Healy confirmed that £300 million worth of artillery ammunition will be delivered by the end of this year to support Ukraine's war effort.

