Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Britain will supply 650 LMM missiles to Ukraine

Britain will supply 650 LMM missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27010 views

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 650 LMM missiles to strengthen its air defense. The contract worth 162 million pounds provides for the delivery of the first batch of missiles by the end of the year.

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with 650 LMM light multipurpose missiles under a £162 million contract to strengthen its air defense. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the British government.

Details

Defense Secretary John Healey will announce the air defense package today at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein).

The first batch of missiles announced today is to be delivered by the end of this year.

It is noted that the missiles created by Thales at the Belfast plant are highly versatile and can be launched from various platforms on land, sea and in the air.

It is also reported that at the group's meeting, the Defense Secretary will talk about the UK's "ironclad commitment" to Ukraine and call on allies to continue supplying Ukraine with vital equipment.

In recent days, we have seen the tragic consequences of Russia's indiscriminate attacks on Poltava and Lviv. These new British-made missiles will help Ukraine defend its people, infrastructure and territory from Putin's brutal attacks.

- said Defense Secretary John Healey. 

Earlier this week, John Healey met with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss how the UK will continue to increase its support in the coming months. At the meeting, Healy confirmed that £300 million worth of artillery ammunition will be delivered by the end of this year to support Ukraine's war effort.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

