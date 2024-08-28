The UK supports Kyiv's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, but will not publicly call for this step because of fears that it will provoke a quarrel with the United States, the British newspaper Telegraph reports, according to UNN.

According to The Telegraph, the UK has not officially asked the US to allow Ukraine to use missiles in Russia. At the same time, the United States has made it clear that it is concerned about this step.

A White House source told The Telegraph that the Biden administration fears that their use, even without US approval, could lead to an escalation of the situation and the involvement of US troops in the conflict.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is speculated to be reluctant to provoke a quarrel over the issue and is said to be taking a “consultative approach” to talks with the US on the matter after previous diplomatic disagreements.

A Whitehall source said: “We want to have discussions with our allies on these issues, not seek to swoop in and do it.

Recall



President Zelenskiy said that Britain has slowed down its support for Ukraine, especially with regard to long-range weapons. Ukraine will intensify diplomatic efforts to obtain bold decisions from its partners.

