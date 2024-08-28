Britain supports Storm Shadow strikes on Russia but will not publicly call for them - The Telegraph

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Britain supports Storm Shadow strikes on Russia but will not publicly call for them - The Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27768 views

The United Kingdom supports Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory. However, it will not publicly call for this for fear of provoking a quarrel with the United States.

The UK supports Kyiv's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, but will not publicly call for this step because of fears that it will provoke a quarrel with the United States, the British newspaper Telegraph reports, according to UNN

According to The Telegraph, the UK has not officially asked the US to allow Ukraine to use missiles in Russia. At the same time, the United States has made it clear that it is concerned about this step.

A White House source told The Telegraph that the Biden administration fears that their use, even without US approval, could lead to an escalation of the situation and the involvement of US troops in the conflict.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer,  is speculated to be reluctant to provoke a quarrel over the issue and is said to be taking a “consultative approach” to talks with the US on the matter after previous diplomatic disagreements.

A Whitehall source said: “We want to have discussions with our allies on these issues, not seek to swoop in and do it.

Recall 

President Zelenskiy said that Britain has slowed down its support for Ukraine, especially with regard to long-range weapons. Ukraine will intensify diplomatic efforts to obtain bold decisions from its partners.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

