Britain allocates £100 million to strengthen border security

The UK government will allocate £100 million to strengthen border security and combat illegal migration. The funding will be part of a "massive new offensive" against criminal groups involved in transporting people across the English Channel. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

It is noted that the money will support the launch of a pilot project of an agreement between the UK and France based on the "one entry - one return" principle and other initiatives aimed at curbing the flow of illegal migrants on small boats.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the new investment will "significantly strengthen" the implementation of the government's comprehensive plan to disrupt the business model of smugglers. The plan includes expanding police powers, acquiring the latest technologies and equipment, and recruiting up to 300 new employees for the National Crime Agency.

We have already established the Border Security Command, strengthened immigration control operations, and concluded international agreements with Europol. New funding will strengthen every element of our plan, help identify and eliminate criminal networks using the latest technologies - said Cooper.

According to official data, in 2025 alone, more than 25,000 migrants have already crossed the English Channel — a record high for this period.

However, the opposition criticized the initiative. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp from the Conservatives called the Labour plan a "PR stunt" and "desperation for headlines," stating that "Britons deserve real action, not empty slogans."

Along with funding, the government plans to adopt new provisions of the Border Security Act, which will introduce criminal liability for creating and disseminating online content that promotes violations of immigration law — for example, advertising crossings of the English Channel.

Studies show that about 80% of migrants used the internet to contact smugglers during their journey to Britain. The new legislation should provide the police with additional tools to combat such crimes.

These measures are expected to reduce pressure on the immigration system and improve control over the country's borders.

