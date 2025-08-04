Britain allocates £100 million to strengthen border security

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 3, 10:28 AM • 13785 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 133026 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 219859 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 111032 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 171867 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 368152 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 314298 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 135010 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 114341 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208793 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.2m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news
Almost 40 battles in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is also pressing on a number of towns, including Novokhatske and Zaporizhzhia - General StaffAugust 3, 04:26 PM • 4382 views
Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residentsAugust 3, 05:02 PM • 14308 views
In Germany, CSU leader Markus Söder advocates for ending payments to refugees from UkraineAugust 3, 05:25 PM • 3874 views
Ukrainian citizen arrested for damaging water supply infrastructure in Polish cityAugust 3, 06:18 PM • 10532 views
US Presidential Advisor Accuses India of Funding Russia's War Against Ukraine Through Russian Oil PurchasesAugust 3, 08:15 PM • 10060 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 107297 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 133033 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 368156 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 194981 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 314302 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 219865 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 88517 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 125488 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 138954 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 211929 views
Actual
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache
MIM-104 Patriot
El País
FAB-250

Britain allocates £100 million to strengthen border security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The UK government is investing £100 million to strengthen border security and combat criminal gangs involved in smuggling people across the English Channel. This funding will support a pilot project of an agreement with France and other initiatives to deter the flow of illegal migrants.

Britain allocates £100 million to strengthen border security

The UK government will allocate £100 million to strengthen border security and combat illegal migration. The funding will be part of a "massive new offensive" against criminal groups involved in transporting people across the English Channel. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

It is noted that the money will support the launch of a pilot project of an agreement between the UK and France based on the "one entry - one return" principle and other initiatives aimed at curbing the flow of illegal migrants on small boats.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the new investment will "significantly strengthen" the implementation of the government's comprehensive plan to disrupt the business model of smugglers. The plan includes expanding police powers, acquiring the latest technologies and equipment, and recruiting up to 300 new employees for the National Crime Agency.

We have already established the Border Security Command, strengthened immigration control operations, and concluded international agreements with Europol. New funding will strengthen every element of our plan, help identify and eliminate criminal networks using the latest technologies

- said Cooper.

According to official data, in 2025 alone, more than 25,000 migrants have already crossed the English Channel — a record high for this period.

However, the opposition criticized the initiative. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp from the Conservatives called the Labour plan a "PR stunt" and "desperation for headlines," stating that "Britons deserve real action, not empty slogans."

Along with funding, the government plans to adopt new provisions of the Border Security Act, which will introduce criminal liability for creating and disseminating online content that promotes violations of immigration law — for example, advertising crossings of the English Channel.

Studies show that about 80% of migrants used the internet to contact smugglers during their journey to Britain. The new legislation should provide the police with additional tools to combat such crimes.

These measures are expected to reduce pressure on the immigration system and improve control over the country's borders.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed a new treaty providing for mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack and joint development of the Deep Precision Strike missile system. The agreement also covers cooperation in trade, transport, and migration, deepening ties after Brexit.

Britain promises to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 202604.06.25, 05:37 • 4655 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Europol
Keir Starmer
France
United Kingdom
Germany