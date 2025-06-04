$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
June 3, 06:45 PM • 13939 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 33956 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 28412 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 201220 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 158483 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 256204 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129493 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232178 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141719 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143715 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Britain promises to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1964 views

Great Britain has promised Ukraine 100,000 drones by April 2026, which is ten times more than before. The country has also completed the dispatch of 140,000 artillery shells.

Britain promises to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

The United Kingdom has pledged to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of the current financial year - in April 2026. This is ten times more than previous deliveries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

Details 

It is noted that on Monday, the British government approved a Strategic Defence Review, which calls for the creation of a more lethal and high-tech army to counter new threats, including possible Russian aggression.

The government said the £350 million ($473 million) drone package is part of a broader £4.5 billion military support initiative for Ukraine

- Reuters said in a statement.

According to the news agency, British Defence Secretary John Healey will announce this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, which will be held in Brussels with the participation of 50 countries and will be co-organised with Germany.

The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine by providing hundreds of thousands of additional drones this year and completing an important stage in the supply of critically needed artillery ammunition

- Healey said ahead of the meeting.

In addition to the supply of drones, the UK said it had completed the delivery of 140,000 artillery shells to Ukraine since January and would spend an additional £247 million this year to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Let us remind you

The United Kingdom is investing $2 billion in the construction of six factories for the production of weapons and ammunition. This is part of a plan to strengthen the country's defence capabilities in response to global threats.

The United Kingdom plans to build 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines, replacing the Astute class. They also promise to invest billions in nuclear warheads.

Britain wants to purchase fighters from the US that can carry nuclear bombs02.06.25, 02:28 • 3412 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
John Healey
Reuters
Brussels
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
