Britain promises to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

The United Kingdom has pledged to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of the current financial year - in April 2026. This is ten times more than previous deliveries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

Details

It is noted that on Monday, the British government approved a Strategic Defence Review, which calls for the creation of a more lethal and high-tech army to counter new threats, including possible Russian aggression.

The government said the £350 million ($473 million) drone package is part of a broader £4.5 billion military support initiative for Ukraine - Reuters said in a statement.

According to the news agency, British Defence Secretary John Healey will announce this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, which will be held in Brussels with the participation of 50 countries and will be co-organised with Germany.

The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine by providing hundreds of thousands of additional drones this year and completing an important stage in the supply of critically needed artillery ammunition - Healey said ahead of the meeting.

In addition to the supply of drones, the UK said it had completed the delivery of 140,000 artillery shells to Ukraine since January and would spend an additional £247 million this year to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Let us remind you

The United Kingdom is investing $2 billion in the construction of six factories for the production of weapons and ammunition. This is part of a plan to strengthen the country's defence capabilities in response to global threats.

The United Kingdom plans to build 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines, replacing the Astute class. They also promise to invest billions in nuclear warheads.

Britain wants to purchase fighters from the US that can carry nuclear bombs