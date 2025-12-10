Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.

Ukraine is doing everything possible to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. As of today, 1902 children have been returned. But not only the physical return of children to Ukraine is important, but also their reintegration. Maksym Maksymov, head of projects of the President of Ukraine's "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative, told UNN about how this process is taking place.

A separate area is the reintegration of returned children, which is no less important than their return. According to the expert, Ukraine has created a comprehensive support system: from psychological and medical assistance to educational support and family placement.

It all starts with a survey at the child protection center in Kyiv, where psychologists, among others, talk to them, assess the child's needs, whether it is necessary to restore documents, what their psychological needs are, whether there is a need for certain medical services, whether there is a need for humanitarian aid: clothes, a laptop, such things. A separate question is whether they need to be placed in school, how to catch up on educational gaps, etc. - emphasizes the head of "Bring Kids Back UA".

After the child receives a needs assessment, they are assigned a case manager who coordinates all services. In addition, often, returned children turn out to be orphans, says Maksymov. And in such a case, children are placed either in foster or patron families.

None of the returned children end up in orphanages. They are all placed in families. Then, when it is clear what help the child needs first, a case manager is appointed, that is, a personal, in essence, friend for the returned child and family. Accordingly, he coordinates the work of an interdisciplinary team, which consists of representatives of various government agencies and public organizations that provide this support and meet the child's needs. - explains the expert.

In addition, Ukraine has created a special program that helps children returned home.

There is a payment, the state pays 50,000 UAH to each returned child, family, so that they can also dispose of them as they wish, after they return. Of course, this is not the only payment, there are other ways to help children, and the state is very actively involved in this. - says Maksymov.

