$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 702 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 1824 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 4710 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 6794 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 9406 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16867 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 15470 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26663 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41384 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40795 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 29655 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 18339 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 16450 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 7146 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 11063 views
Publications
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 4710 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16867 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 29743 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 66919 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 51275 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 986 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 1334 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 3786 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 16510 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 19084 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Tor missile system

Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Ukraine has created a comprehensive support system for the reintegration of children returned from Russian captivity. It includes psychological, medical, educational support and family placement, as well as financial assistance in the amount of UAH 50,000.

Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.

Ukraine is doing everything possible to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. As of today, 1902 children have been returned. But not only the physical return of children to Ukraine is important, but also their reintegration. Maksym Maksymov, head of projects of the President of Ukraine's "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative, told UNN about how this process is taking place.

A separate area is the reintegration of returned children, which is no less important than their return. According to the expert, Ukraine has created a comprehensive support system: from psychological and medical assistance to educational support and family placement.

It all starts with a survey at the child protection center in Kyiv, where psychologists, among others, talk to them, assess the child's needs, whether it is necessary to restore documents, what their psychological needs are, whether there is a need for certain medical services, whether there is a need for humanitarian aid: clothes, a laptop, such things. A separate question is whether they need to be placed in school, how to catch up on educational gaps, etc.

- emphasizes the head of "Bring Kids Back UA".

After the child receives a needs assessment, they are assigned a case manager who coordinates all services. In addition, often, returned children turn out to be orphans, says Maksymov. And in such a case, children are placed either in foster or patron families.

None of the returned children end up in orphanages. They are all placed in families. Then, when it is clear what help the child needs first, a case manager is appointed, that is, a personal, in essence, friend for the returned child and family. Accordingly, he coordinates the work of an interdisciplinary team, which consists of representatives of various government agencies and public organizations that provide this support and meet the child's needs.

- explains the expert.

In addition, Ukraine has created a special program that helps children returned home.

There is a payment, the state pays 50,000 UAH to each returned child, family, so that they can also dispose of them as they wish, after they return. Of course, this is not the only payment, there are other ways to help children, and the state is very actively involved in this.

- says Maksymov.

Read more about the return of Ukrainian children home in the UNN material "Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated throughout the world".

Alla Kiosak

Society
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
charity
Ukraine
Kyiv