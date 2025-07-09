$41.850.05
Bridge collapses in India: nine dead, cars fall into river

Kyiv • UNN

 • 633 views

In India, the 40-year-old Gambhira-Mujpur bridge collapsed, killing nine people and causing four vehicles to fall into the Mahisagar River. Local residents had reported the bridge's dilapidated condition.

Bridge collapses in India: nine dead, cars fall into river

Nine people died and several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River in India after a section of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Gujarat collapsed on Wednesday, UNN reports, citing NDTV.

Details

"According to officials, at least nine people died after four vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River when a section of the 40-year-old bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday morning," the report says.

The bridge, which connects Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed during the morning rush hour. According to officials, at least three people have been rescued so far.

According to preliminary reports, four vehicles, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup truck, were crossing the bridge when it suddenly collapsed.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud crack moments before the vehicles plunged into the river. Fire brigades, local police, and members of the Vadodara district administration rushed to the scene and began immediate rescue operations.

Local residents stated that the bridge was in disrepair and their requests to the authorities for repair work went unheeded.

Julia Shramko

