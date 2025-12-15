Breakthrough in breast cancer treatment: Enhertu receives FDA approval as first-line drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Enhertu from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo for use as a first-line treatment for a type of breast cancer. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The approval allows Enhertu to be used in combination with Roche's Perjeta for the treatment of adults with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

Enhertu is an antibody-drug conjugate that effectively delivers chemotherapy directly to HER2-positive cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Ukraine has for the first time purchased an innovative drug for the free treatment of melanoma

The approval is based on the results of a clinical trial of 1157 patients, where the combination of Enhertu and Perjeta extended the median progression-free survival to 40.7 months versus 26.9 months for standard treatment. Tumors shrank or disappeared in 87% of patients receiving the new combination.

Enhertu was previously approved for the treatment of breast cancer as a third-line drug, as well as for the treatment of some types of stomach and lung cancer.

Cancer after baby powder: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay consumers 40 million in compensation