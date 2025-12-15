Breakthrough in breast cancer treatment: Enhertu receives FDA approval as first-line drug

$42.190.08
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
03:22 PM • 24327 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 26813 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM • 22152 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 21159 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 34457 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 21691 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21952 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22215 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22684 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 39153 views
Zelenskyy and US negotiators meet again in Berlin amid Trump's pressure - mediaDecember 15, 12:06 PM • 4388 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhotoDecember 15, 01:18 PM • 19013 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 30514 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - MediaDecember 15, 02:19 PM • 7770 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 34457 views
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 34457 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 30768 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 39411 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 88563 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 106276 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 27303 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 44315 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 45263 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 49449 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 84181 views
Breakthrough in breast cancer treatment: Enhertu receives FDA approval as first-line drug

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The FDA has approved Enhertu from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo for the first-line treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. The combination with Perjeta extended progression-free survival and reduced tumors in 87% of patients.

Breakthrough in breast cancer treatment: Enhertu receives FDA approval as first-line drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Enhertu from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo for use as a first-line treatment for a type of breast cancer. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The approval allows Enhertu to be used in combination with Roche's Perjeta for the treatment of adults with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

Enhertu is an antibody-drug conjugate that effectively delivers chemotherapy directly to HER2-positive cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Ukraine has for the first time purchased an innovative drug for the free treatment of melanoma15.12.25, 04:51 • 3820 views

The approval is based on the results of a clinical trial of 1157 patients, where the combination of Enhertu and Perjeta extended the median progression-free survival to 40.7 months versus 26.9 months for standard treatment. Tumors shrank or disappeared in 87% of patients receiving the new combination.

Enhertu was previously approved for the treatment of breast cancer as a third-line drug, as well as for the treatment of some types of stomach and lung cancer.

Cancer after baby powder: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay consumers 40 million in compensation13.12.25, 07:11 • 5222 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Carcinoma