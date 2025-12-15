Ukraine has for the first time purchased an innovative drug for the free treatment of melanoma

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:34 PM • 7378 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
08:56 PM • 13550 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 13704 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 22999 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 31884 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 48094 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 73390 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 50628 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 46515 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 38098 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.7m/s
91%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss December 14, 04:59 PM • 10923 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhotoDecember 14, 05:06 PM • 16765 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhotoDecember 14, 05:23 PM • 12994 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 4898 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhoto10:08 PM • 6806 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 52001 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 63836 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 55422 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 65036 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 89521 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Berlin
United States
Australia
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 4958 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 27360 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 29434 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 34158 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 68716 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Ukraine has for the first time purchased an innovative drug for the free treatment of melanoma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Ukraine has for the first time purchased the innovative drug pembrolizumab for the free treatment of melanoma. Deliveries are expected from June 2026 under a managed access mechanism.

Ukraine has for the first time purchased an innovative drug for the free treatment of melanoma

Ukraine has for the first time purchased the innovative drug pembrolizumab for the free treatment of melanoma. Deliveries of the drug, which is a key immunotherapy agent for late-stage skin cancer, are expected from June 2026 and will be carried out under a managed access mechanism. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH).

Details

Medical Procurements of Ukraine (MPU) has signed a three-year agreement with the manufacturer Merck Sharp & Dohme (USA) for the procurement of the innovative drug pembrolizumab (trade name - Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The procurement was made at the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine under the managed access agreement mechanism. The first deliveries are expected in late June 2026.

- the statement said.

It is noted that Pembrolizumab is one of the important drugs in modern oncoimmunology. It helps the immune system recognize and destroy malignant tumors. In particular, this agent blocks the PD-1 protein (which normally suppresses the body's protective cells - T-cells), thereby making the immune system more active against cancer cells.

Among the main symptoms of melanoma are: the appearance of new or changes in existing moles, asymmetry, uneven edges, heterogeneous coloring, rapid increase in size, itching, pain or bleeding. Also, in late stages, general weakness, pain and damage to internal organs due to metastases are possible.

- noted the Ministry of Health.

Pembrolizumab is particularly effective in treating late (III–IV) stages of melanoma – one of the most aggressive types of skin cancer. In such cases, the tumor can no longer be surgically removed, and the cancer spreads beyond the primary focus. At this stage, immunotherapy or targeted therapy becomes the basis of treatment. These methods allow stopping the progression of the disease.

For reference

The Managed Entry Agreements (MEAs) mechanism has been used by the MPU since 2022 for the procurement of expensive innovative medicines.

This mechanism allows purchasing innovative drugs at fair prices, acceptable for the state budget. Thanks to confidential agreements with manufacturers, the state can provide patients with the most modern treatment methods much faster. In many cases, the price of the drug can be reduced several times.

Recall

In Ukraine, after a month-long shortage, the flu vaccine began to reappear in private clinics and pharmacies. "Vaxigrip Tetra" and "GC Flu" vaccines are available, the supply volumes of which were smaller than usual.

Cancer after baby powder: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay consumers 40 million in compensation13.12.25, 06:11 • 5088 views

Vita Zelenetska

Health
State budget
United States
Ukraine