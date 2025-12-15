Ukraine has for the first time purchased an innovative drug for the free treatment of melanoma

Ukraine has for the first time purchased the innovative drug pembrolizumab for the free treatment of melanoma. Deliveries of the drug, which is a key immunotherapy agent for late-stage skin cancer, are expected from June 2026 and will be carried out under a managed access mechanism. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH).

Medical Procurements of Ukraine (MPU) has signed a three-year agreement with the manufacturer Merck Sharp & Dohme (USA) for the procurement of the innovative drug pembrolizumab (trade name - Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The procurement was made at the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine under the managed access agreement mechanism. The first deliveries are expected in late June 2026. - the statement said.

It is noted that Pembrolizumab is one of the important drugs in modern oncoimmunology. It helps the immune system recognize and destroy malignant tumors. In particular, this agent blocks the PD-1 protein (which normally suppresses the body's protective cells - T-cells), thereby making the immune system more active against cancer cells.

Among the main symptoms of melanoma are: the appearance of new or changes in existing moles, asymmetry, uneven edges, heterogeneous coloring, rapid increase in size, itching, pain or bleeding. Also, in late stages, general weakness, pain and damage to internal organs due to metastases are possible. - noted the Ministry of Health.

Pembrolizumab is particularly effective in treating late (III–IV) stages of melanoma – one of the most aggressive types of skin cancer. In such cases, the tumor can no longer be surgically removed, and the cancer spreads beyond the primary focus. At this stage, immunotherapy or targeted therapy becomes the basis of treatment. These methods allow stopping the progression of the disease.

The Managed Entry Agreements (MEAs) mechanism has been used by the MPU since 2022 for the procurement of expensive innovative medicines.

This mechanism allows purchasing innovative drugs at fair prices, acceptable for the state budget. Thanks to confidential agreements with manufacturers, the state can provide patients with the most modern treatment methods much faster. In many cases, the price of the drug can be reduced several times.

